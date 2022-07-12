IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between New Zealand (NZ) and Ireland (IRE) is set to take place at Castle Avenue in Dublin on Tuesday, July 12.

New Zealand pulled off a heist in the previous ODI, with Michael Bracewell starring with the bat. However, the Kiwis will be keen to put in an improved performance with the series win on the line. Ireland, meanwhile, will hope for their big guns Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie to step up as the likes of Mark Adair and Harry Tector continue to blossom on the international stage. With both teams likely to go all out for the all-important win, a cracking game is on the cards in Dublin.

IRE vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham (c&wk), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner/Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi.

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Mark Adair and Craig Young.

Match Details

IRE vs NZ, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 12th July 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides at Castle Avenue with ample help available for the bowlers. The batters will be wary of the new ball, which should swing around in the early stages. As the ball gets older, the batters might look to take the bowling on despite there being some turn available for the spinners in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260-270 being a good total at the venue

Today's IRE vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Latham: Tom Latham didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, unable to convert what was a promising start. The southpaw is one of New Zealand's better players of spin and is capable of scoring big runs in the middle order. With the Kiwi captain due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling, like Tom Latham, had a poor outing in the previous game and was unable to get going with the bat. However, Stirling has been in decent form of late, scoring a heap of runs for the Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast. Given his experience and ability to score quick runs, he is a good addition to your IRE vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Michael Bracewell: Michael Bracewell was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring his maiden ODI hundred and even scoring 20 off the final over to seal an emphatic win for the Kiwis. Apart from his batting exploits, Bracewell adds value with the ball as well, making him a must-have in your IRE vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Adair: Mark Adair is one of Ireland's better white-ball bowlers given his ability to swing the new ball and hold his own in the death overs. He blew hot and cold in the previous ODI, but should enjoy the conditions at Castle Avenue. With Adair likely to have a say with the bat as well, he could be backed ahead of this much-awaited game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Andy Balbirnie (IRE)

Lockie Ferguson (NZ)

Finn Allen (NZ)

Important stats for IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Michael Bracewell - 127(82) and 8-0-42-0 in the previous ODI vs Ireland

Paul Stirling - 5052 runs in 136 ODI matches, Average: 38.56

Joshua Little - 31 wickets in 20 ODI matches, Average: 29.45

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Paul Stirling, Will Young, Harry Tector, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Curtis Campher, Matt Henry, Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson and Josh Little.

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Curtis Campher.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Paul Stirling, Martin Guptill, Andy McBrine, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Curtis Campher, Matt Henry, Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson and Craig Young.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Martin Guptill.

