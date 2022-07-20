IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between New Zealand (NZ) and Ireland (IRE) is set to take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Wednesday, July 20.

New Zealand showed why they are one of the best teams in the T20I format as they overcame an early hiccup to thump the Irish in their own backyard. The likes of Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson were bang on the money with the bat and ball, respectively, putting Ireland to the sword. The Kiwis will eye another win and wrap up a series win, but the Irish aren't pushovers by any means. Ireland have a strong roster to fall back on, with a lot depending on their experienced duo of Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie. With both sides eager to rack up a win, a cracking game beckons in Belfast.

IRE vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Lockie Ferguson/Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi and Jacob Duffy.

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine/Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Josh Little and Craig Young.

Match Details

IRE vs NZ, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 20th July 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a competitive one with something on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will have to be wary of the new ball, with plenty of swing available early on. As the match progresses, the spinners should also come into play with turn expected off the surface. Both teams will ideally look to bowl and make good use of the conditions upfront, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today's IRE vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver: Dane Cleaver didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, getting out cheaply in the powerplay phase. However, he is a skilled batter who can tee off from ball one. A good player of pace, Cleaver can hold his own against the spinners too. With Lorcan Tucker batting lower down the order for Ireland, Cleaver stands out as the ideal option for your IRE vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling has blown hot and cold against the Kiwis on this white-ball tour. While he did score a hundred in one of the ODIs, he didn't look fluent in the previous T20I. Stirling is an aggressive batter who has a heap of experience in this format. Given his ability to play spin well, he should be one to watch out for against New Zealand's spin trio of Santner, Bracewell and Sodhi.

All-rounder

James Neesham: James Neesham chipped in with handy contributions with both the bat and ball in the previous game, playing his part to perfection. He has been in decent form in this format, impressing in the T20 Blast as part of the Northamptonshire Steelbacks. With the star all-rounder likely to play a big role on both batting and bowling fronts, he could be backed to come good today.

Bowler

Mark Adair: Mark Adair has been Ireland's go-to bowler in white-ball formats and for good reason. He averages 17.20 with the ball in the T20Is, with his ability to swing the new ball being noteworthy. He is also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, adding more value to his case of being a must-have in your IRE vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Harry Tector (IRE)

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Finn Allen (NZ)

Important stats for IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Finn Allen - 713 runs in 36 T20I matches, SR: 139.26

Lockie Ferguson - 29 wickets in 16 T20I matches, SR: 11.86

Mark Adair - 64 wickets in 42 T20I matches, Average: 17.20

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Finn Allen, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Curtis Campher, Jacob Duffy, Mark Adair and Josh Little.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Finn Allen.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Glenn Phillips, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Finn Allen, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Curtis Campher, Jacob Duffy, Mark Adair and Josh Little.

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Curtis Campher.

