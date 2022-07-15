IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between New Zealand (NZ) and Ireland (IRE) is set to take place at Castle Avenue in Dublin on Friday, July 15.

New Zealand have been brilliant in the series, coming up with clutch performances at times of need. The likes of Michael Bracewell and Finn Allen have excelled and will be keen to perform at the same level. Ireland, meanwhile, will eye a good end to the series and salvage some lost pride. They have failed to click as a unit despite putting in a good showing in both games so far. Although New Zealand hold the edge going into the game, Ireland will fancy their chances of a morale-boosting win, making for a good contest in Dublin.

IRE vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham (c&wk), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner and Jacob Duffy.

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little/Gareth Delany, Mark Adair and Craig Young.

Match Details

IRE vs NZ, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 15th July 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch at Castle Avenue is a touch on the slower side with ample help available for the pacers and spinners. The new ball should do a bit early on, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down and bring the spinners into play. The batters will look to keep wickets in hand for the backend of the innings. Both teams will ideally prefer batting first, with 250-260 being par at the venue.

Today's IRE vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Latham: Tom Latham has been decent in New Zealand's middle order in the series, even scoring a fifty in the previous game. He is a good player of pace and spin and has used his experience to good effect. Given Latham's decent form, he is a good addition to your IRE vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling has failed miserably in the series, unable to get going in the powerplay phase. The Irish star is one of their best white-ball batters, capable of scoring runs at a fair rate. With the burly opener due a big knock, Stirling is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Michael Bracewell: Michael Bracewell has been the star of the show in this series, winning the Player of the Match award in both ODIs. While he has held his own with the ball as the second spinner, it his batting exploits that have stolen the limelight in the series. Given his form and the conditions on offer, Bracewell could be backed to sustain his form today.

Bowler

Mark Adair: Mark Adair is a talented pacer who can swing the ball both ways in the powerplay phase. Adair has shown glimpses of his ability in the series, picking up a few wickets in the previous game as well. With his handy batting prowess also bound to come in to play, Adair is a fine pick in your IRE vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Andy Balbirnie (IRE)

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Finn Allen (NZ)

Important stats for IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Michael Bracewell - 169 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches in this series

Paul Stirling - 5052 runs in 137 ODI matches, Average: 38.27

Mark Adair - 27 wickets in 26 ODI matches, Average: 41.59

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Curtis Campher, Matt Henry, Craig Young and Mark Adair.

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd ODI

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Curtis Campher, Blair Tickner, Craig Young and Mark Adair.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Will Young.

