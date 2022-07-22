IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between New Zealand (NZ) and Ireland (IRE) is set to take place at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday, July 22.

New Zealand have been rampant on their tour of Ireland, winning all ODIs and T20Is so far. They will be keen to end the tour on a high with another such performance. Ireland, meanwhile, have underwhelmed with the bat in the T20I series. However, they have a decent roster to fall back on and will fancy their chances of a win in Belfast.

IRE vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi and Jacob Duffy.

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine/Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Josh Little and Craig Young.

Match Details

IRE vs NZ, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 22nd July 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected at the Civil Service Cricket Club despite there being some extra bounce and movement on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to go hard from the start, although the pacers should get the new ball to swing around. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and put a big total on the board, with 160-170 being par at the venue.

Today's IRE vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver: Dane Cleaver scored a fifty in the previous game, holding New Zealand's innings together in the middle overs. He has been in decent form over the last few months, with his wicketkeeping also improving in leaps and bounds. With Lorcan Tucker not in the best of form, Cleaver is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling has not kicked on in the T20I series, getting out without scoring many runs at the top of the order. However, he remains Ireland's best batter with a heap of T20 experience to his credit. With the burly opener due for a big score, he is a good addition to your IRE vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mitchell Santner: Mitchell Santner has led the Kiwis well in his maiden stint as captain and has also held his end with the ball to an extent. The left-arm spinner has picked up two wickets in the series, but has been a touch expensive. But given his experience and the conditions on offer, Santner could be backed to overturn his form today.

Bowler

Mark Adair: Mark Adair is Ireland's go-to bowler in this format, capable of swinging the new ball and nailing the yorker-length consistently in the death overs. Adair has been decent with the ball in the series and has come up with handy runs in the lower order as well. With his skill-set bound to come in handy, he is a must-have in your IRE vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Harry Tector (IRE)

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Finn Allen (NZ)

Important stats for IRE vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Phillips - 92 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 135.29

Ish Sodhi - 4 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 14.25

Mark Adair - 64 wickets in 43 T20I matches, Average: 17.64

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Finn Allen, Martin Guptill, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Mitchell Santner, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Ish Sodhi and Jacob Duffy.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Finn Allen.

IRE vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Mitchell Santner, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Ish Sodhi and Ben Sears.

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie.

