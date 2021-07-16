IRE vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd ODI match - July 16th, 2021

The third and final game of the ODI series between Ireland and South Africa will be played at The Village in Dublin on Friday.

After the first game was washed out, the hosts registered their maiden victory over the Proteas in the second ODI. Andy Balbirnie & Co won the match by 43 runs after bowling South Africa out for 247 in 48.3 overs.

Meanwhile, the visiting team looked a tad rusty in both their matches. Going into the last encounter, Temba Bavuma’s men have their task cut out if they want to avoid a series of defeats.

On that note, let’s look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the clash between Ireland and South Africa.

#3 Andy Balbirnie

England Lions v Ireland: Warm-Up Game

Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie has led his team from the front. The 30-year-old has put in some inspirational performances with the bat, becoming the leading run-scorer of the three-match series.

The right-hander has scored 167 runs at an average of 83.50 and a strike rate of 85.20. Opening the batting for the home team in the second game, Balbirnie scored a 117-ball knock of 102, with 10 fours and two sixes.

#2 Janneman Malan

Janneman Malan didn’t get an opportunity to bat in the first game as rain played spoilsport. However, he came to the party in the second ODI, scoring 84 off 96 balls, with seven fours and four sixes.

Malan was also involved in a 108-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen. Although his efforts went in vain, the 25-year-old managed to show his utility as a dependable batter in the top order.

#1 Andy McBrine

England v Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Andy McBrine has produced several useful spells for Ireland in the limited-overs format. The off-spinner was effective in the second ODI as well, picking up the crucial wickets of Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Moreover, in the same match, he batted at No. 3 and scored 30 runs off 47 balls with three fours before Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed him. Being an effective all-rounder, McBrine can fetch useful points for your Dream11 team in the final ODI match.

