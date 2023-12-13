IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Tour of Zimbabwe 2023, 1st ODI

The 1st ODI match of the Ireland Tour of Zimbabwe 2023 will see Ireland (IRE) squaring off against Zimbabwe (ZIM) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday, December 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ireland won the T20I series played on the same ground by 2-1 and will be looking forward to winning the ODI series. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will look forward to making a comeback in the ODI series.

Ireland looks a tough opponent and might win the match. They have a better record in ODI than Zimbabwe.

IRE vs ZIM Match Details

The 1st ODI match of the Ireland Tour of Zimbabwe 2023 will be played on December 13 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRE vs ZIM, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 13th December 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club in Harare supports both pacers and batters. Last ODI match played on this pitch was between Netherlands and Sri Lanka, where a total of 338 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

IRE vs ZIM Form Guide

IRE - Will be playing their first match

ZIM - Will be playing their first match

IRE vs ZIM Probable Playing XI

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Craig Young

ZIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Tucker

L Tucker is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. C Madande is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Tector

A Balbirnie and H Tector are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. P Stirling is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Raza

R Burl and S Raza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. C Campher is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Adair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Little and M Adair. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. R Ngarava is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IRE vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

C Campher

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make C Campher the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match.

S Raza

S Raza can perform well both with bat and ball. He loves performing against Ireland and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He will bat at the top order and also complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for IRE vs ZIM, 1st ODI

M Adair

R Ngarava

J Little

S Raza

C Campher

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker

Batters: H Tector, P Stirling

All-rounders: S Raza, R Burl, C Campher, G Dockrell

Bowlers: M Adair, J Little, C Young, R Ngarava

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker

Batters: H Tector, P Stirling

All-rounders: S Raza, C Campher

Bowlers: M Adair, J Little, C Young, R Ngarava, B Mazurabani, B McCarthy