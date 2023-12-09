IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Tour of Zimbabwe 2023, Match 2

The 2nd match of the Ireland Tour of Zimbabwe 2023 will see Ireland (IRE) squaring off against Zimbabwe (ZIM) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, December 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Zimbabwe won their last T20I against Ireland by a mere margin of 1 wicket, but things may not be the same in today's match. Ireland is known for comebacks and may win this match.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still Ireland looks a tough opponent and might win the match.

IRE vs ZIM Match Details

The 2nd match of the Ireland Tour of Zimbabwe 2023 will be played on December 9 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRE vs ZIM, Match 2

Date and Time: 9th December 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club in Harare supports both pacers and batters. Last T20I match between Zimbabwe and Ireland was played on the same pitch. A total of 295 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

IRE vs ZIM Form Guide

IRE - L

ZIM - W

IRE vs ZIM Probable Playing XI

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair

ZIM Playing XI

Craig Ervine is unavailable

Clive Madande (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Brian Bennett, Luke Jongwe, Trevor Gwandu, Wesley Madhevere, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Tucker

L Tucker is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. C Madande is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Williams

A Balbirnie and S Williams are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. H Tector is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Raza

R Burl and S Raza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. G Dockrell is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Adair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Little and M Adair. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. R Ngarava is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IRE vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

S Raza

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make S Raza the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He smashed 65 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

M Adair

M Adair can perform well both with bat and ball. He loves performing against Zimbabwe and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He will bat at the middle order and also complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for IRE vs ZIM, Match 2

M Adair

S Williams

J Little

R Burl

S Raza

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker

Batters: H Tector, A Balbirnie, S Williams

All-rounders: S Raza, R Burl

Bowlers: M Adair, J Little, C Young, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker

Batters: S Williams

All-rounders: S Raza, R Burl, G Dockrell

Bowlers: M Adair, J Little, C Young, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava, B McCarthy