IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Tour of Zimbabwe 2023, Match 3

The third match of the Ireland Tour of Zimbabwe 2023 will see Ireland (IRE) square off against Zimbabwe (ZIM) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, December 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The series is currently at standstill since the two teams have won one match each and will be looking forward to winning the last match and series eventually. Ireland won the last match by four wickets to show their dominance.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still Ireland are in form and might win the match.

IRE vs ZIM Match Details

The third match of the Ireland Tour of Zimbabwe 2023 will be played on December 10 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRE vs ZIM, Match 3

Date and Time: December 10 2023, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club in Harare supports both pacers and batters. The last T20I match between Zimbabwe and Ireland was played on the same pitch. A total of 331 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

IRE vs ZIM Form Guide

IRE - L W

ZIM - W L

IRE vs ZIM Probable Playing XI

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair

ZIM Playing XI

Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza are unavailable

Clive Madande (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ryan Burl, Brian Bennett, Luke Jongwe, Trevor Gwandu, Wesley Madhevere, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Tucker

L Tucker is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. C Madande is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Tector

A Balbirnie and H Tector are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. P Stirling is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Williams

R Burl and S Williams are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. C Campher is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Adair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Little and M Adair. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. R Ngarava is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

IRE vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

C Campher

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make C Campher the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He bowled 4 overs in the last match and took 1 wicket as well as smashed 37 runs.

M Adair

M Adair can perform well both with bat and ball. He loves performing against Zimbabwe and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He will bat at the middle order and also complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for IRE vs ZIM, Match 3

M Adair

R Ngarava

J Little

H Tector

C Campher

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker, C Madande

Batters: H Tector, A Balbirnie

All-rounders: S Williams, R Burl, C Campher,

Bowlers: M Adair, J Little, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Madande

Batters: H Tector, A Balbirnie, P Stirling

All-rounders: C Campher, G Delany

Bowlers: M Adair, J Little, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava, C Young