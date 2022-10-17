IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 4

The fourth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will have Ireland (IRE) taking on Zimbabwe (ZIM) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, October 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction.

Ireland come into the group stage phase with a point to prove. They were edged out by Namibia in the previous World Cup and will be keen t make it to the Super 12 phase this time around. They have a decent squad in place with a good mix of youth and experience. While Ireland may start as the favorites, Zimbabwe are also quite experienced with Craig Ervine at the helm. The emergence of Blessing Muzarabani and Wesley Madhevere also bodes well for Zimbabwe, who are more than capable of holding their own. With two important points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Hobart.

IRE vs ZIM Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The fourth fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played on October 17 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRE vs ZIM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 4

Date and Time: 17th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

IRE vs ZIM pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 4

A good batting track awaits the two sides with the average score being in excess of 170. While there should be enough help available for the spinners, pacers have picked up 28 out of 40 wickets in three matches at the venue. The record is skewed in favor of sides batting first, which could lure sides away from chasing upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 182

2nd-innings score: 167

IRE vs ZIM Form Guide

Ireland: LLW

Zimbabwe: WLW

IRE vs ZIM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ireland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland.

Ireland probable playing 11

Andy Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy and Simi Singh.

Scotland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe and Brad Evans.

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Lorcan Tucker (42 matches, 671 runs, SR: 122.00)

Lorcan Tucker has been in fine form since his promotion to No. 3, scoring 126 runs in five matches against Afghanistan earlier in the year. He is a decent batter who can play spin well. With Regis Chakabva not in the best of form, Tucker is a good pick for your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Craig Ervine (49 matches, 1020 runs, Average: 22.67)

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine has a heap of experience under his belt, having played in over 150 international matches. Although he averages only 22.67 in T20Is, he has five fifties to his name in 48 innings. With Ervine due for a big score, he is a fine selection in your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (58 matches, 1040 runs, 28 wickets)

Sikandar Raza is in the form of his life with the bat, scoring 516 runs in 16 T20Is this year. He also has a strike rate of 152.21, holding him in good stead. With Raza's bowling ability also bound to come into play, he is a must-have in your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Adair (51 matches, 72 wickets, SR: 15.07)

Mark Adair is one of the best bowlers in this format, picking up a wicket every 15 balls. He has 72 wickets in 51 matches and has two four-fers to his name as well. With Adair capable of using the long handle effectively too, Adair is a top pick for your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

IRE vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling is Ireland's best batter with 21 fifty-plus scores in 113 innings at a strike rate of 134.84. He has a heap of experience playing in various franchise leagues across the world. Given his ability to score big runs, Stirling is a top captaincy choice for your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Sean Williams

Sean Williams is another Zimbabwean all-rounder who is quite experienced in this format. He averages 27.4 with the bat, scoring nine fifties in 58 matches. He also boasts a bowling strike rate of 25.42, holding him in good stead. With Williams having a good record in Aussie conditions, he is a fine pick as captain or vice-captain for your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Paul Stirling 3011 runs in 114 matches Joshua Little 51 wickets in 46 matches Mark Adair 72 wickets in 51 matches Sikandar Raza 1040 runs in 58 matches Richard Ngarava 22 wickets in 23 matches

IRE vs ZIM match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Harry Tector has been a standout performer for Ireland in recent months with a strike rate of nearly 130 in T20Is. He impressed against India earlier in the year with his ability to play both spin and pace well being key. If he were to get going early on in his innings, Tector could be a game-changing selection in your IRE vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling (c), Craig Ervine, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Sean Williams (vc), Sikandar Raza, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Josh Little, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling, Ryan Burl, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (vc), Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Mark Adair (c), Josh Little, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani

