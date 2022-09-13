IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Match 7

Ireland XI (IRE-XI) will take on Spain (SPA) in the seventh game of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report for the game.

This is the battle of two heavyweights in Group A. Both Ireland and Spain have got off to strong starts in the tournament. Ireland recorded comprehensive wins over Austria and Czech Republic, while Spain comfortably beat Austria and Portugal.

IRE-XI vs SPA, Match Details

The seventh match of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between Ireland XI and Spain will be played on September 13t at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The game is set to take place at 5 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IRE-XI vs SPA

Date & Time: September 13, 2022, 5 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently here, and more of the same can be expected in this game. Another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 103

Average second innings score: 98

IRE-XI vs SPA Probable Playing XIs

Ireland

No major injury concerns

Ireland XI Probable Playing XI

John Matchett, Max Burton (wk), Seamus Lynch, Jared Wilson (c), Cameron Melly, Scott Macbeth, Cian Robertson, Carson McCullough, Matthew Humphreys, Mikey O'Reilly, Finn Catherwood

Spain Team News

No major injury concerns

Spain Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Babar, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Hamza Saleem Dar, Daniel Dayle Calle, Prince Dhiman, Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Adam Alger, Mohammad Kamran, Tom Vine, Atif Mohammad, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

Today’s IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Daniel Dayle Calle (2 matches, 70 runs)

Calle has batted superbly in this T10 league. He has aggregated 70 runs in two innings without being dismissed. He has a stunning strike rate of 291.67, and he has smoked nine sixes so far.

Top Batter Pick

Seamus Lynch (1 inning, 59 runs)

Lynch has batted just once in this competition, and he smashed 59 off a mere 18 deliveries. He hit seven sixes and three fours in that knock.

Top All-rounder Pick

Carson McCullough (1 match, 2 wickets)

McCullough bowled a very good spell in the only game he has played. He returned figures of 2-11 from two overs. He can go big with the bat in the middle order.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Kamran (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Kamran is in top form with the ball. He is at the top of the wicket charts, taking five scalps at an economy of 7.75 at a strike rate of 4.80.

IRE-XI vs SPA match captain and vice-captain choices

Hamza Saleem Dar (2 matches, 11 runs, 3 wickets)

Saleem Dar has bowled just one over but took three wickets. He can also smash it around with the bat and can get boundaries very frequently.

Max Burton (2 matches, 44 runs)

Burton is in magnificent touch with the bat. The Ireland wicketkeeper batter has amassed 44 runs in two innings without being dismissed at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 338.46.

Five Must-picks with player stats for IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammad Kamran 5 wickets in 2 matches Hamza Saleem Dar 11 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Max Burton 44 runs in 2 matches Mikey O'Reilly 3 wickets in 2 matches Seamus Lynch 59 runs in 1 inning

IRE-XI vs SPA match expert tips

There are some powerful hitters in both teams. The likes of Daniel Dayle Calle, Christian Munoz-Mills and Muhammad Babar for Spain while Ireland's Max Burton, Seamus Lynch and John Matchett have started the tournament excellently. They will be among the players to watch out for.

IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Ireland XI vs Spain - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Daniel Dayle Calle, Max Burton

Batters: Christian Munoz-Mills, Jared Wilson, Seamus Lynch

All-rounders: Hamza Saleem Dar, Muhammad Babar, Carson McCullough

Bowlers: Mohammad Kamran, Matthew Humphreys, Mikey O'Reilly

IRE-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Ireland XI vs Spain - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan, Daniel Dayle Calle, Max Burton

Batters: Christian Munoz-Mills, Seamus Lynch, John Matchett

All-rounders: Hamza Saleem Dar, Carson McCullough

Bowlers: Mohammad Kamran, Atif Mohammad, Mikey O'Reilly

