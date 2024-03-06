ISL vs LAH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s PSL 2024 match – March 6, 2024

The 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 will see Islamabad United (ISL) lock horns with the Lahore Qalandars (LAH). This high-octane ISL vs LAH encounter will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (March 6).

Islamabad United faced Peshawar Zalmi in their last game and beat them convincingly. The batters did a fine job and helped United post 196 on the board. The bowlers then kept picking wickets at regular intervals and defended the total successfully to win the game by 29 runs.

On the other hand, the Lahore Qalandars’ previous fixture was washed out due to rain. They were set to face Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Saturday but persistent rain meant that the fixture was washed out and both sides had to share a point each.

Ahead of the ISL vs LAH game on Wednesday, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Agha Salman (ISL) – 8.5 Credits

Agha Salman receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Agha Salman is in very good form with the bat in hand. Representing Islamabad United, Salman has scored 225 runs in six outings at a stellar average of 56.25. He played a key role in their win over Peshawar Zalmi in their previous game.

Salman walked out to bat in the very first over and held the innings nicely. He played some beautiful shots and scored 37 off 25 balls to help his side lay a foundation for a strong finish. The fantasy users can rely on him to fetch valuable points in the ISL vs LAH contest.

#2 Rassie van der Dussen (LAH) – 9 Credits

The Lahore Qalandars are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have failed to win a single game in the PSL 2024. Despite that, Rassie van der Dussen is having a fantastic competition. He is their leading run-scorer in the PSL 2024 and is in rich form.

The right-handed batter has amassed 300 runs in six games at a sensational average of 75. He is striking at 157.07 in the tournament. With the kind of form he is in, he is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the upcoming ISL vs LAH clash on Wednesday.

#1 Shadab Khan (ISL) – 9 Credits

Shadab Khan in action (Image Courtesy: X/Pakistan Super League)

Shadab Khan’s all-round show helped Islamabad United come out on top against the spirited Multan Sultans in their previous fixture. Shadab batted at four and played a brilliant knock of 51-ball 80 to power his side to 196/4. His knock comprised four boundaries and six maximums.

Defending it, Shadab dismissed Paul Walter, Aamer Jamal and Mohammad Zeeshan and registered figures of 3/41 in his four overs which helped his side defend the total successfully. Shadab is a good choice as captain or vice-captain as he can contribute in all three departments.

