ITT vs DD Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 28, 2023

In the much-anticipated 20th game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) take on Dindigul Dragons (DD) at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground.

Both teams have had contrasting runs, making this encounter even more intriguing. The Tamizhans are sixth in the standings. They faced disappointment in their initial games, losing three consecutive outings. However, they found their rhythm and bounced back strongly with victories against Nellai and Trichy.

Meanwhile, the Dragons are third in the league table and have displayed a commendable performance. They suffered a setback in their opening game against Salem but regained their composure by securing three consecutive wins. Unfortunately, their winning streak was ended by a loss to Lyca Kovai Kings in their last game.

In this crucial contest, let's dive into three captaincy picks who could prove to be game-changers in your ITT vs DD Dream11 prediction team:

#3 Sai Kishore (ITT) - 8 Credits

Sai Kishore is an experienced left-arm spinner and a genuine match-winner for Tiruppur. With his crafty spin and ability to extract turn from the surface, he can trouble batters consistently.

Notably, Kishore showcased his batting prowess by smashing a blistering fifty off just 24 balls in the previous game against Trichy. His all-around prowess and recent form make him a must-have captaincy pick in your ITT vs DD Dream11 team.

#2 Varun Chakravarthy (DD) - 9 Credits

Varun Chakravarthy, an experienced campaigner, has been the backbone of the Dragons' bowling attack. His mysterious spin and deceptive variations have fetched him eight wickets in four games.

Chakravarthy's standout performances include three-wicket hauls against Chepauk and Trichy. As a captaincy pick in your ITT vs DD Dream11 team, he can dismantle the opposition batting lineup and accumulate crucial points.

#1 P Bhuvaneswaran (ITT) - 6 Credits

P Bhuvaneswaran is a seasoned campaigner with a knack for picking up wickets at crucial junctures. He has proven to be a formidable force with an impressive tally of ten wickets in just four games. His standout performance includes a magnificent five-wicket haul against Nellai.

Bhuvaneswaran's ability to swing the ball and generate bounce makes him an invaluable captaincy pick in your ITT vs DD Dream11 team. Expect him to make significant contributions and provide you with ample points in your ITT vs DD Dream11 team.

