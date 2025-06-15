ITT vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025, Match 12

The 12th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 will see Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) squaring off against Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Sunday, June 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ITT vs TGC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans have won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Salem Spartans by 4 wickets. Trichy Grand Cholas, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Salem Spartans by 7 runs.
These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. Trichy Grand Cholas have won only one match while Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans have won four matches.
ITT vs TGC Match Details
The 12th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 will be played on June 15 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The game is set to take place at 3:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ITT vs TGC, 12th Match
Date and Time: 15th June 2025, 3:15 PM IST
Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore
Pitch Report
The pitch at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore is balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played here was between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers, where a total of 301 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.
ITT vs TGC Form Guide
ITT - Won 1 of their last 3 matches
TGC - Won 0 of their last 2 matches
ITT vs TGC Probable Playing XI
ITT Playing XI
No injury updates
Amit Sathvik, Tushar Raheja (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Mohamed Ali, Esakkimuthu A, M Mathivannan, R Silambarasan, T Natarajan
TGC Playing XI
No injury updates
Jayaraman Suresh Kumar (c & wk), Sanjay Yadav, Sujay Sivasankaran, U Mukilesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Waseem Ahmed, P Saravana Kumar, R Rajkumar, N Selva Kumaran, V Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran
ITT vs TGC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
T Raheja
T Raheja is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He is also performing the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 218 runs in the last three matches. H Ahmed is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
U Mukilesh
U Mukilesh and J Jamal are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. U Mukilesh is in exceptional form and performing well. He has smashed 7 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. P Ranjan Paul is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
R Rajkumar
J Koushik and R Rajkumar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. R Rajkumar will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 89 runs in the last two matches. Mathivanan M is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
R Sai Kishore
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Esakkimuthu A and R Sai Kishore. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Sai Kishore is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 4 wickets in the last three matches. A Davidson is another good bowler for today's match.
ITT vs TGC match captain and vice-captain choices
T Raheja
T Raheja is one of the most crucial picks from Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 218 runs in the last three matches.
R Rajkumar
R Rajkumar is one of the most crucial good picks from the Trichy Grand Cholas squad. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 89 runs in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for ITT vs TGC, 12th Match
T Raheja
R Sai Kishore
U Mukilesh
R Rajkumar
Esakkimuthu A
Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: H Ahmed, T Raheja
Batters: P Ranjan Paul, U Mukilesh
All-rounders: R Rajkumar, S Yadav, J Koushik, Mathivanan M
Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, A Davidson, Esakkimuthu A
Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Trichy Grand Cholas Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: H Ahmed, T Raheja
Batters: U Mukilesh
All-rounders: R Rajkumar, J Koushik, Mathivanan M
Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, A Davidson, Esakkimuthu A, K Easwaran, R Silambaran
