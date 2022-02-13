JAF vs GAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sri Lankan NSL One-Day, Match 17

Jaffna will take on Galle in the 17th match of the Sri Lankan National Super League at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Sunday.

Jaffna have won four of their six National Super League games, and are second in the points table. They lost their last match against Kandy by five wickets. Galle, meanwhile, have won three of their six National Super League games, and are fourth spot in the points table. They lost their last match against Dambulla by five wickets.

JAF vs GAL Probable Playing XIs

JAF XI

Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Santhush Gunathilake, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Lahiru Thirimanne, Damitha Silva, Nimanda Madushanka, Ishan Jayaratne, Ravindu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dilum Sudeera, Nuwan Pradeep.

GAL XI

Akila Dananjaya (C), Pabasara Waduge, Vishad Randika (WK), Ashan Randika, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Jehan Daniel, Himasha Liyanage, Kavishka Anjula, Heshan Hettiarchchi, Chalana de Silva, Priyamal Perera.

Match Details

Match: JAF vs GAL, Match 17.

Date and Time: 13 February 2022; 09:45 AM IST.

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a sporting one where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers should get some movement with the new ball.

Batting first must be the preferred option at this venue, with the average first-innings score in the last three games here being 285 runs.

Today’s JAF vs GAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sadeera Samarawickrama: Samarawickrama has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Jaffna this season. He has scored 214 runs at a strike rate of 92.64 in six games.

Batters

Santhush Gunathilake: Gunathilake has scored 199 runs at an average of close to 40 in the six games he has played this season. The top-quality batter could play a big knock on Sunday.

Lahiru Thirimanne: Thirimanne can score crucial runs for his team in the middle order. He has scored 152 runs at a strike rate of 71.36 in six games in this tournament.

All-rounders

Dhananjaya de Silva: Silva has been in brilliant form with both bat and ball this season. He has scored 273 runs, and picked up eight wickets in six outings.

Dhananjaya Lakshan: Lakshan has impressed with his all-round performances in the Sri Lankan National Super League. He has scored 113 runs, and picked up nine wickets in six games.

Bowlers

Nuwan Pradeep: Pradeep has bowled pretty well in his last two games in the tournament, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.26. He could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Heshan Hettiarchchi: Hettiarchchi has picked up five wickets, including best figures of 3-31, in the tournament. He can score some handy runs in the lower middle order.

Five best players to pick in JAF vs GAL Dream11 prediction team

Dhananjaya de Silva (JAF) - 193 points.

Santhush Gunathilake (JAF) - 192 points.

Sadeera Samarawickrama (JAF) - 190 points.

Lahiru Thirimanne (JAF) - 145 points.

Ishan Jayaratne (JAF) - 143 points.

Key stats for JAF vs GAL Dream11 prediction team

Dhananjaya de Silva: 273 runs and 8 wickets in 6 games; SR - 88.92 and ER - 4.29.

Dhananjaya Lakshan: 113 runs and 9 wickets in 6 games; SR - 94.95 and ER - 5.04.

Santhush Gunathilake: 199 runs and 2 wickets in 6 games; SR - 70.81 and ER - 2.66.

Sadeera Samarawickrama: 214 runs in 6 games; SR - 92.64.

Muditha Lakshan: 39 runs and 6 wickets in 4 games; SR - 52.70 and ER - 3.92.

JAF vs GAL Dream11 Prediction

JAF vs GAL Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Santhush Gunathilake, Lahiru Thirimanne, Ashan Randika, Muditha Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Heshan Hettiarchchi, Akila Dananjaya.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-Captain: Dhananjaya Lakshan.

JAF vs GAL Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Santhush Gunathilake, Ashan Randika, Ravindu Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Muditha Lakshan, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Pramod Madushan.

Captain: Dhananjaya Lakshan. Vice-Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva.

Edited by Bhargav