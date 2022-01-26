JAF vs KAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lankan NSL One-Day, Match 3

Jaffna (JAF) will lock horns with Kandy (KAN) in the third match of the Sri Lankan NSL One-Day at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Wednesday.

Jaffna will head into the game on the back of a massive 176-run victory over Dambulla in their opening match. They are currently placed atop the standings. Kandy, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the Sri Lanka National Super League on Wednesday.

JAF vs KAN Probable Playing 11 Today

JAF XI

Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Lahiru Thirimanne, Navod Paranavithana, Santhush Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Ishan Jayaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando.

KAN XI

Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendes, Chaturanga de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Match Details

JAF vs KAN, Sri Lankan NSL One-Day, Match 3

Date and Time: 26th January 2022, 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground is a balanced one where the batters are expected to get full value for their shots. However, the track tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 270 runs.

Today’s JAF vs KAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Niroshan Dickwella: Dickwella is one of the most experienced wicketkeeper-batters in the NSL. He has scored 1578 runs in 53 ODI matches in his career.

Batters

Lahiru Thirimanne: Thirimanne is an explosive top-order batter who has the ability to go bonkers against any given bowler on his day. He has scored 3194 runs in 127 ODI matches at a strike rate of 72.30.

Pathum Nissanka: Nissanka performed exceptionally well in the one-day series against Zimbabwe and is expected to continue his good form. He has scored 232 runs in 12 ODIs at a strike rate of 73.40.

All-rounders

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his side. He has 1199 runs and 28 wickets to his name in 56 ODI matches.

Chamika Karunaratne: Karunaratne has scored 269 runs and scalped 11 wickets in 13 ODIs. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Bowlers

Suranga Lakmal: Lakmal is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up 109 wickets in 86 matches at an economy rate of 5.46.

Nuwan Pradeep: Pradeep will lead Jaffna's bowling attack on Wednesday. He has scalped 63 wickets in 49 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.98.

Top 5 best players to pick in JAF vs KAN Dream11 prediction team

Niroshan Dickwella (KAN)

Lahiru Thirimanne (JAF)

Pathum Nissanka (KAN)

Dhananjaya de Silva (JAF)

Nuwan Pradeep (JAF)

Important Stats for JAF vs KAN Dream11 prediction team

Niroshan Dickwella: 1578 runs in 53 matches; SR - 93.50

Lahiru Thirimanne: 3194 runs in 127 matches; SR - 72.30

Pathum Nissanka: 232 runs in 12 matches; SR - 73.40

Dhananjaya de Silva: 1199 runs and 28 wickets in 56 matches; SR - 76.20 and ER - 5.17

Nuwan Pradeep: 63 wickets in 49 matches; ER - 5.98

JAF vs KAN Dream11 Prediction Today (Sri Lankan NSL One-Day)

JAF vs KAN Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Navod Paranavithana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendes, Chamika Karunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Chamika Karunaratne.

JAF vs KAN Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimamne, Angelo Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendes, Chamika Karunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Niroshan Dickwella.

Edited by Samya Majumdar