Jaffna Stallions vs Galle Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's LPL 2020 Match - Nov 27th, 2020

Match 2 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) features the Jaffna Stallions taking on Galle Gladiators at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Jaffna Stallions are one of the more fancied teams in the LPL, considering their depth in both departments. Apart from having T20 specialists Thisara Perera and Shoaib Malik in their ranks, the Stallions also have a brilliant pace attack comprising of former South African pacers Duanne Olivier and Kyle Abbott. The presence of the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Avishka Fernando only reinforces their case of being the favourites for this LPL game.

The Galle Gladiators are also well-equipped in both departments, with veteran Shahid Afridi leading the team. With a slew of all-rounders in their roster, one cannot write them off ahead of this contest, which is bound to be an entertaining one. With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams should give their best, as they eye a winning start to their respective LPL campaigns.

"Thank God I was able to take the flight in time and now I'm on way way to Colombo and then Hambantota to join Galle Gladiators for the LPL Folded hands Look forward to an exciting tournament" - @SAfridiOfficial @GalleGladiators 's skipper on the way to Sri Lanka 🇱🇰#LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/TwqI2vcMF1 — Lanka Premier League (@LPLt20official) November 24, 2020

Squads to choose from:

Jaffna Stallions

Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Kyle Abbott, Duane Olivier, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwandinu Fernando, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.

Galle Gladiators

Shahid Afridi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir, Danushka Gunathilaka.

LPL Predicted XIs

Jaffna Stallions

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka.

Galle Gladiators

Hazratullah Zazai, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chadwick Walton, Milinda Siriwardene/Azam Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shahid Afridi, Mohd Amir, Mohamed Shiraz, Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan.

Match details

Match: Jaffna Stallions vs Galle Gladiators, Match 2

Date: 27th November, 2020; at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota/

Pitch report

The pitch at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium should be a good one to bat on, but there is likely to be help on offer for the bowlers as well. The batsmen should be able to play their natural games although they could be challenged by the early swing on offer and the spinners. Wickets in hand could be key in the middle overs, with 170 likely to be a very competitive total at this venue in this LPL game.

JS vs GG LPL Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

JS vs GG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Walton, A Fernando, B Rajapaksa, H Zazai, J Charles, A Dhananjaya, D Gunathilaka, T Perera, M Amir, K Abbott and L Sandakan.

Captain: H Zazai. Vice-Captain: T Perera.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Bhanuka, A Fernando, B Rajapaksa, H Zazai, S Malik, D de Silva, D Gunathilaka, T Perera, M Amir, K Abbott and L Sandakan.

Captain: T Perera. Vice-Captain: B Rajapaksa.