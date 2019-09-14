JAM vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Match - September 15th, 2019

Jamaica Tallawahs hasn't done too well in CPL 2019 and are in desperate need of a win. They face Barbados Tridents in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday at the Sabina Park. While Barbados Tridents has a win under its belt, they will look to make further inroads to sustain their run for a top-four finish. Led by Jason Holder, the Tridents are well balanced on paper with Alex Hales and JP Duminy in good form along with Sandeep Lamichhane. But they come across a rampant Chris Gayle, who already a hundred in this year's CPL. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for JAM vs BAR.

JAM vs BAR Squads:

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell (C), Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Amad Butt, Chris Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Imran Khan, Xavier Marshall, Shamar Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Derval Green and Javelle Glenn

Barbados Tridents:

Jason Holder (C), Alex Hales, Sandeep Lamichhane, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Josh Bishop, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Carter, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves and Hayden Walsh

JAM vs BAR Playing XI Updates:

Jamaica Tallawahs:

JAM face another injury problem with Rovman Powell facing some trouble with his abdomen. Although he could be fit for this game, Kennar Lewis is the one on standby if he were to miss out. Chris Gayle and Glenn Phillips are in exhilarating form at the top of the order with the likes of Walton and Worker also doing well. Glenn gave a good account of himself with the bat against TKR and should provide the impetus towards the end of the innings while Oshane Thomas remains key for the Tallawahs with the ball.

Possible XI: Gayle(C), Phillips (WK), Walton, Kennar/Powell, Worker, Glenn, Green, Ramaal, Oshane, Zahir and Taylor/Springer.

Barbados Tridents:

With a win in their previous game, no changes are expected from BAR with Alex Hales and Johnson Charles slowly settling into the opening slots. Along with JP Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Leniko Boucher holds the key in the middle with sufficient batting depth also available for the Tridents. Holder and Nurse take for the late order hitting while Sandeep Lamichhane and Josh Lalor will be expected to continue their good form with the ball on Sunday.

Possible XI: Hales, Charles, Boucher(WK), Duminy, Carter, Holder(C), Nurse, Primus, Walsh, Lamichhane and Lalor.

JAM vs BAR Match Details:

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents, Match 12

15th September 2019, 10:30 PM IST

Sabina Park, Jamaica

JAM vs BAR Pitch Report:

Tennis ball bounce for the seamers was a highlight of the pitch on Saturday when TKR and JAM scored an aggregate of 493 runs. Although the same scores are not expected for this game, 170-180 should be par with some turn also on offer for the spinners to utilize.

JAM vs BAR Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Glenn Phillips has scored back to back fifties at the top of the JAM batting unit and looks good for more. Although his counterpart, Leniko Boucher is also a decent option, Phillips should suffice as the lone wicket-keeper in the side.

Batsmen: Englishman Alex Hales is due for a big score at the top of the Barbados Tridents order and should be picked alongside the likes of Chris Gayle and Chadwick Walton. One of Charles or Carter could also be picked with both of them chipping in with vital contributions.

Allrounders: Jason Holder has been sensational with the ball and deserves a place in the fantasy side. Along with the WI International, the likes of JP Duminy and Ashley Nurse could also be picked. If passed fit for the game, Rovman Powell is one to watch out for as well.

Bowlers: Young spinners, Sandeep Lamichhane and Zahir Khan should extract some turn from the surface and pick a wicket or two. Both of them are must-have picks for this game with Josh Lalor also expected to follow suit with the new ball. Although he hasn't picked a wicket in four games, Jerome Taylor's experience is a valuable asset to have in the side with Ramaal Lewis also in contention.

Captain: Chris Gayle hasn't teed off since his brilliant hundred against SKN. He is due for a big score and should be considered for captaincy along with Alex Hales and JP Duminy. With the new restrictions in place in regards to the points system, pinch-hitting all-rounder, Jason Holder could be a viable option as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Johnson Charles, Alex Hales, Jason Holder, JP Duminy, Sandeep Lamichhane, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan and Jerome Taylor. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Chadwick Walton, JP Duminy, Jason Holder, Sandeep Lamichhane, Josh Lalor, Leniko Boucher, Zahir Khan and Oshane Thomas. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder