JAM vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - Sept 5th, 2020

The second CPL game Saturday pits the defending champions Barbados Tridents against the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Despite boasting of some of the best spinners in the competition, the Tridents have underwhelmed and were eliminated from this year's competition after a woeful performance against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Their opponents, Jamaica Tallawahs managed to sneak into the semis after a washout on Thursday. However, they have blown hot and cold in this competition with just seven points from eight games so far.

With only pride left to salvage, the Tridents will look to end their campaign on a high, although they will be in for a stern test against Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane.

While the odds favour the Tallawahs, it is worth noting that the Tridents emerged triumphant in the pair's previous meeting. And, if that contest was any indication of things to come, we should be in for a great match on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir

Jamaica Tallawahs

Advertisement

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

Predicted Playing XIs

Barbados Tridents

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder (C), Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Ashley Nurse and Hayden Walsh

Jamaica Tallawahs

Nkrumah Bonner, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Oshane Thomas and Veerasammy Permaul

Match Details

Match: Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs

Date: 5th September 2020, at 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch has played slower in the second half of the day, with Barbados Tridents only managing a paltry 89 in their allotted quota of overs against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Although there's isn't much swing on offer, the pacers should revert to changes of pace, which has worked wonders for the likes of Naveen ul Haq and Romario Shepherd in recent games.

Wickets in hand will be key for both sides with run-scoring being difficult in the middle overs. Teams have preferred to chase and should continue to do so with 140-150 being a very competitive score at this venue.

JAM vs BAR CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JAM vs BAR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Shai Hope, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Rashid Khan and Veerasammy Permaul

Captain: Jason Holder, Vice-Captain: Glenn Phillips

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Asif Ali, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Glenn Phillips, Vice-Captain: Carlos Brathwaite