JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Match - September 19th, 2019

The 15th fixture of CPL 2019 features the star-studded Jamaica Tallawahs taking on the unbeaten Guyana Amazon Warriors in one of the most awaited games of the season. With this game marking the half-way mark of CPL 2019, both teams find themselves at opposite ends of the points table.

While Guyana have won all their four games, the Tallawahs only won their first game last week against Barbados courtesy of a Chadwick Walton fifty. With Andre Russell and Rovman Powell's fitness issues in focus, the Jamaica Tallawahs will consider themselves a touch unlucky although they do have Chris Gayle in their ranks.

Guyana will come into this contest as the favourites with the likes of Nicolas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer in their ranks to tackle the mighty Chris Gayle at Sabina Park. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell (C), Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Amad Butt, Chris Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Imran Khan, Xavier Marshall, Shamar Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Derval Green and Javelle Glenn.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netrawalkar.

Playing XI Updates

Jamaica Tallawahs

An update over Russell and Powell's fitness is still not known although Russell should be fit for this game. He should slot in for Dwayne Smith, who didn't trouble the scorers against Barbados Tridents. The rest of the side should remain the side with Chris Lamont and Ramaal Lewis putting in decent shifts with the ball.

The depth in their batting bodes well for them with Derval Green and Javelle Glenn doing well in their last two games against Trinbago and Barbados. Oshane Thomas will sit this game out as well with Jade Dernbach putting on a masterclass in the death overs on Sunday.

Possible XI: Gayle, Phillips (WK), Walton (C), Worker, Russell/Smith, Glenn, Green, Lewis, Lamont, Zahir and Dernbach.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

The Warriors shouldn't be making any changes to their side after completely dominating the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' in their last game. New recruit Imran Tahir has hit the ground running with two wickets although it was Qais Ahmed, who stole the show with a three-fer.

Their batting unit is arguably the most destructive in CPL 2019 with Pooran, Hetmyer and Rutherford in their ranks. Their youth and exuberance is well complemented by the experience of Shoaib Malik, who is slowly hitting peak form for the Guyanese franchise.

Possible XI: King, Hemraj, Hetmyer, Malik (C), Pooran (WK), Rutherford, Green, Paul, Tahir, Shephard and Qais.

Match Details

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 15

19th September 2019, 5:30 AM IST

Sabina Park, Jamaica, Kingston

Pitch Report

The Sabina Park pitch played a touch slower in the previous game between the Tallawahs and Tridents. The surface isn't going to change much with spinners ought to be the key to either sides' fortunes. 150-160 is still a very good score on this surface with the key for the batsmen being to stay in the middle and keep wickets in hand for the latter half of the innings.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Nicolas Pooran and Glenn Phillips are two of the best finds in CPL history with both keepers capable of single-handedly winning games for their respective sides. While Phillips has already scored two fifties, Pooran has consistently chipped in with handy knocks towards the end of the innings. Both of them are great options and should be picked if the balance of the side suffices.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle is a must-have option for this game with the Universe Boss due for a big one. Along with the veteran, Shimron Hetmyer and Chanderpaul Hemraj are also decent options given their run of form. One of George Worker or Chadwick Walton should also do the trick for fantasy players.

Allrounders: With Andre Russell's inclusion still a doubt, Keemo Paul remains the only plausible option left to be picked along with his captain, Shoaib Malik. While Paul has done his bit with both bat and ball, Malik is expected to score some runs in what is a crucial game for both sides.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir picked two wickets in his first CPL 2019 match and should account for more wickets on a slow pitch. Another leggie who should be picked is Zahir Khan, who picked three wickets in Jamaica Tallawah's win over Barbados on Monday. The likes of Romario Shephard and Derval Green should ideally complete the fantasy team.

Captain: Chris Gayle is the preferred choice for captaincy with the big Jamaican due for a big one in front of his home crowd. Since his hundred in St Kitts, Gayle has blown hot and cold and should make amends on Thursday. From the Guyanese roster, Shimron Hetmyer and Imran Tahir are bankable options as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicolas Pooran, Glenn Phillips, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, George Worker, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Romario Shephard, Zahir Khan and Derval Green. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Shimron Hetmyer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicolas Pooran, Glenn Phillips, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, George Worker, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Romario Shephard, Zahir Khan and Jade Dernbach. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Imran Tahir