JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 26

Match 26 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 will see Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) take on Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) at Warner Park on Saturday.

The Jamaica Tallawahs had a great outing in the previous game and revived their chances of a top-four finish with a thumping win over the Saint Lucia Kings. They will now face a strong Guyana side who will also be looking to improve their chances of making it into the top four. With the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell set to take centrestage, a cracking CPL game beckons today.

JAM vs GUY Probable Playing 11 Today

GUY XI

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Mohd Hafeez, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir and Naveen ul Haq

JAM XI

Kirk McKenzie, Kennar Lewis (wk), Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul and Imad Wasim

Match Details

JAM vs GUY, CPL 2021, Match 26

Date and Time: 12th September 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

Despite this being the second game of the day, the pitch should offer loads of runs with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the batsmen will look to attack from ball one. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, but dew could play a factor. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s JAM vs GUY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kennar Lewis: Kennar Lewis has been impressive at the top of the order for Jamaica with his explosiveness serving them well in the absence of Chadwick Walton. Given the form that he is in, Lewis is one to watch out for in this game.

Batsman

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer has not been in the best of form in recent games, but he still remains one of the more popular players in the CPL. With the southpaw due for a big knock in the top order, Hetmyer is a decent addition to your JAM vs GUY Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mohammad Hafeez: Unlike Hetmyer, Hafeez has been in fairly decent form with the bat while also making a mark on the bowling front. With Hafeez contributing with both the bat and ball, he is another player who can prove to be a good addition to your fantasy team.

Bowler

Migael Pretorius: Although Migael Pretorius failed to pick up a wicket in his previous outing, he has been Jamaica's best bowler by a fair distance. His knack for taking wickets in the death overs makes him a must-have in your JAM vs GUY Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction team

Odean Smith (GUY) - 518 points

Migael Pretorius (JAM) - 479 points

Andre Russell (JAM) - 447 points

Important Stats for JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction team

Kennar Lewis: 243 runs in 8 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 30.38

Migael Pretorius: 15 wickets in 8 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 20.47

Romario Shepherd: 14 wickets in 6 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 11.57

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Tip #1 - CPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kennar Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, Odean Smith, Mohd Hafeez, Imran Tahir, Chris Green and Migael Pretorius

Captain: Rovman Powell. Vice-captain: Mohd Hafeez

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Tip #2 - CPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kennar Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohd Hafeez, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Veerasammy Permaul and Migael Pretorius

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Shimron Hetmyer

