JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 4

Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) in the fourth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Saturday, September 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the JAM vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Jamaica Tallawahs have had a winning start to their CPL 2022 campaign, beating St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by 47 runs, with Brandon King spearheading the victory with his knock of 89 (57).

The Guyana Amazon Warriors, meanwhile, will play their first match today. They finished second in the group stage of CPL 2021 and were consistent throughout the tournament. However, they lost their semi-final fixture against eventual champions St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

JAM vs GUY Match Details, Match 4

The fourth match of the CPL 2022 will be played on September 3 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 3rd September, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

JAM vs GUY Pitch Report

The track at Warner Park is likely to be a balanced one. Pacers are expected to find some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have found more success at the venue in the early stages of CPL 2022.

Last 3 matches (CPL 2022)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 158.3

Average second-innings score: 144.6

JAM vs GUY Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Jamaica Tallawahs: L-W-W-W-L

Guyana Amazon Warriors: W-L-L-W-W

JAM vs GUY probable playing 11s for today’s match

Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Jamaica Tallawahs Probable Playing 11

Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell (c), Fabian Allen, Amir Jangoo (wk), Imad Wasim, Shamarh Brooks, Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorrius, Chris Green, Nicholson Gordon.

Guyana Amazon Warriors injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable Playing 11

Paul Stirling, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jermaine Blackwood, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir.

JAM vs GUY Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kennar Lewis (1 match, 48 runs, Strike Rate: 104.35)

Kennar Lewis could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your JAM vs GUY Dream11 fantasy team. He looked in solid touch with the bat in the first match, scoring 48 runs with the help of six sixes.

Top Batter pick

Rovman Powell (1 match, 30 runs, Strike Rate: 200)

Rovman Powell has been in great form lately. smashing 30 runs at a strike rate of 200 in the opening game.

Top All-rounder pick

Imad Wasim (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.00)

Imad Wasim is an experienced campaigner who picked up two wickets in the opening fixture at an economy rate of five.

Top Bowler pick

Nicholson Gordon (1 match, 3 wickets, Average: 8.00)

Nicholson Gordon bowled a brilliant spell in the opening fixture, taking three wickets at an economy rate of eight.

JAM vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices

Brandon King

Brandon King was the star of the show in the opening fixture as he hammered 89 runs at a strike rate of 156.14. His knock was studded with eight boundaries and six maximums.

Odean Smith

Odean Smith was in terrific form during the recently held The 6IXTY 2022. He scored 44 runs at an average of 22 and also picked up four wickets at an average of 11.

5 Must-picks with players stats for JAM vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Brandon King 89 runs 125 points Kennar Lewis 48 runs 68 points Rovman Powell 30 runs 51 points Odean Smith 44 runs and 4 wickets in The 6ixty NA Romario Shepherd 18 wickets in CPL 2021 NA

JAM vs GUY match expert tips

Paul Stirling and Nicholas Pooran could prove to be great picks for your JAM vs GUY Dream11 fantasy team.

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Brandon King (c), Rovman Powell, Paul Stirling, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Odean Smith (vc), Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Nicholson Gordon, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Paul Stirling (c), Shimron Hetmyer (vc)

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Nicholson Gordon, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

