JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 4

Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) in the fourth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Saturday, September 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the JAM vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Jamaica Tallawahs have had a winning start to their CPL 2022 campaign, beating St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by 47 runs, with Brandon King spearheading the victory with his knock of 89 (57).
The Guyana Amazon Warriors, meanwhile, will play their first match today. They finished second in the group stage of CPL 2021 and were consistent throughout the tournament. However, they lost their semi-final fixture against eventual champions St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots.
JAM vs GUY Match Details, Match 4
The fourth match of the CPL 2022 will be played on September 3 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. The match is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
JAM vs GUY, Caribbean Premier League 2022, Match 4
Date and Time: 3rd September, 2022, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
JAM vs GUY Pitch Report
The track at Warner Park is likely to be a balanced one. Pacers are expected to find some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have found more success at the venue in the early stages of CPL 2022.
Last 3 matches (CPL 2022)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first-innings score: 158.3
Average second-innings score: 144.6
JAM vs GUY Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Jamaica Tallawahs: L-W-W-W-L
Guyana Amazon Warriors: W-L-L-W-W
JAM vs GUY probable playing 11s for today’s match
Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Jamaica Tallawahs Probable Playing 11
Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell (c), Fabian Allen, Amir Jangoo (wk), Imad Wasim, Shamarh Brooks, Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorrius, Chris Green, Nicholson Gordon.
Guyana Amazon Warriors injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable Playing 11
Paul Stirling, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jermaine Blackwood, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir.
JAM vs GUY Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Kennar Lewis (1 match, 48 runs, Strike Rate: 104.35)
Kennar Lewis could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your JAM vs GUY Dream11 fantasy team. He looked in solid touch with the bat in the first match, scoring 48 runs with the help of six sixes.
Top Batter pick
Rovman Powell (1 match, 30 runs, Strike Rate: 200)
Rovman Powell has been in great form lately. smashing 30 runs at a strike rate of 200 in the opening game.
Top All-rounder pick
Imad Wasim (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.00)
Imad Wasim is an experienced campaigner who picked up two wickets in the opening fixture at an economy rate of five.
Top Bowler pick
Nicholson Gordon (1 match, 3 wickets, Average: 8.00)
Nicholson Gordon bowled a brilliant spell in the opening fixture, taking three wickets at an economy rate of eight.
JAM vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices
Brandon King
Brandon King was the star of the show in the opening fixture as he hammered 89 runs at a strike rate of 156.14. His knock was studded with eight boundaries and six maximums.
Odean Smith
Odean Smith was in terrific form during the recently held The 6IXTY 2022. He scored 44 runs at an average of 22 and also picked up four wickets at an average of 11.
5 Must-picks with players stats for JAM vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
JAM vs GUY match expert tips
Paul Stirling and Nicholas Pooran could prove to be great picks for your JAM vs GUY Dream11 fantasy team.
JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis
Batters: Brandon King (c), Rovman Powell, Paul Stirling, Shimron Hetmyer
All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Odean Smith (vc), Romario Shepherd
Bowlers: Nicholson Gordon, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi
JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis
Batters: Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Paul Stirling (c), Shimron Hetmyer (vc)
All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith
Bowlers: Nicholson Gordon, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi