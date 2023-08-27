Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - Dream11 Prediction - Caribbean Premier League 2023

Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in Match 11 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Sunday, August 27.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the JAM vs GUY Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have had a good start to this season and these are the only two unbeaten teams so far. Jamaica Tallawahs have two wins and one no-result. They have beaten Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots while their game against Barbados Royals was washed out.

On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors’ first encounter against Saint Lucia Kings was rained off. They recorded a thumping win in their second game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

JAM vs GUY, Match Details

Match 11 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors will be played on August 27, 2023, at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JAM vs GUY

Date & Time: August 27, 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts has been an excellent one to bat on. 156, 197, and 167 are the scores batting first at this venue in this tournament. However, spinners have found success as well and more of the same can be expected from this game.

JAM vs GUY Probable Playing 11 today

Jamaica Tallawahs Team News

No major injury concerns.

Jamaica Tallawahs Probable Playing XI: Brandon King (c), Kirk McKenzie, Shamarh Brooks, Amir Jangoo (wk), Raymon Reifer, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir (c)

Today’s JAM vs GUY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shai Hope (1 inning, 54 runs)

Shai Hope batted really well in the game against SKNP. The GUY No. 3 racked up 54 off 32 balls and he struck three fours along with four sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Saim Ayub (2 matches, 55 runs)

Saim Ayub has looked in good touch with the bat. The 21-year-old Pakistan left-hander has accumulated 55 runs in two outings and he is striking at 166.66.

Top All-rounder Pick

Imad Wasim (2 matches, 19 runs, 4 wickets)

Imad Wasim has been very effective with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.50. He has batted just once and he got 19 off 14 balls.

Top Bowler Pick

Salman Irshad (2 matches, 6 wickets)

Salman Irshad is in fabulous form with the ball. The 27-year-old pacer has returned with six wickets from two games and he has an economy rate of 8.25. He has a bowling strike-rate of 8.0.

JAM vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices

Brandon King (2 matches, 148 runs)

Brandon King is in brilliant form with the bat. He has amassed 148 runs in two innings and has hit half-centuries in both the games he has batted. He has a strike rate of 172.09.

Romario Shepherd (1 inning, 25 runs, 1 wicket)

Romario Shepherd can make an all-round impact. The seam-bowling all-rounder made an unbeaten 10-ball 25 (two fours and two sixes) and he took 1/14 from two overs.

5 Must-picks with Player Stats for JAM vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Brandon King 148 runs in 2 matches Romario Shepherd 25 runs & 1 wicket in 1 inning Shai Hope 54 runs in 1 inning Imad Wasim 19 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Salman Irshad 6 wickets in 2 matches

JAM vs GUY match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and quality top-order batters and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope, and Saim Ayub will be the ones to watch out for.

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Saim Ayub, Kirk McKenzie

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Gudakesh Motie, Salman Irshad

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Brandon King, Saim Ayub, Kirk McKenzie

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Romario Shepherd, Fabien Allen, Keemo Paul

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Salman Irshad