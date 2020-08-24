JAM vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 26th, 2020

Match 12 of the Caribbean Premier League features a mouthwatering clash between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval.

Both teams have had indifferent starts to their campaigns so far with the Warriors faring marginally better with four points in four games. The Tallawahs, boasting of a world-class spin attack, haven.'t hit their strides with Andre Russell blowing hot and cold so far.

The previous game between the two sides saw the Warriors pull off a heist against a red-hot Russell.

With both teams looking to sustain their challenge for a top-four finish, we should be in for a thrilling contest on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Asif Ali, Ramaal Lewis, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Sandeep Lamichhane

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green (C), Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq

Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs

Date: 26th August 2020, at 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides on Tuesday with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. The ball should skid on under the lights, making it relatively easier to bat.

However, the pacers should get the new ball to swing around with the spinners also coming into play in the middle overs.

With dew possibly a factor later in the game, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss and restrict their opponents to 150-160, which is just about par.

JAM vs GUY CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Keemo Paul, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Imran Tahir and Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Rovman Powell, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Imran Tahir and Naveen-ul-Haq

Captain: Chadwick Walton, Vice-Captain: Keemo Paul