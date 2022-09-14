JAM vs SK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of CPL 2022 will see St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SK) face the Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday, September 14. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the JAM vs SK Dream11 prediction.
The Patriots have started slowly in the CPL with only one win to show for their efforts. The defending champions have a good blend of youth and experience, with Dwayne Bravo expected to return for them in the Trinidad leg. Jamaica Tallawahs, meanwhile, are placed in the top half of the table with three wins in five matches. Their bowling attack has been sensational, with Mohammad Amir leading from the front. The Tallawahs will start as the clear favorites, but the Patriots are more than capable of holding their own, making for a cracking game in Trinidad.
JAM vs SK Match Details, CPL 2022
The 17th match of CPL 2022 has St Kitts and Nevis Patriots taking on the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
JAM vs SK, CPL 2022, Match 17
Date and Time: 14th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Queens Park Oval, Trinidad
Live Streaming: Fancode
JAM vs SK Pitch Report
The pitch at Queens Park Oval is a decent one to bat on despite the average first-innings score in the last three CPL matches at the venue being 129 runs. The spinners should get some help off the surface as seen in the previous game. With this being a day game, teams will prefer batting first, although the record is skewed in the favor of the chasing team on this ground.
Last 3 CPL Matches
Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2
1st-innings score: 129
2nd-innings score: 119
JAM vs SK Form Guide
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: L-L-NR-W-L
Jamaica Tallawahs: W-W-L-W-L
JAM vs SK probable playing 11s for today’s match
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots injury/team news
Dwayne Bravo should return to the playing 11.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots probable playing 11
Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Dewald Brevis, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Duan Jansen, Sheldon Cottrell and Akila Dhananjaya.
Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news
No changes are expected.
Jamaica Tallawahs probable playing 11
Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Amir Jangoo, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Joshua James and Mohammad Amir.
JAM vs SK Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Andre Fletcher (4 matches, 153 runs, Average: 38.25)
Andre Fletcher has been St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' best batter with 153 runs in four matches. Although he did not score any runs in the previous game, he has three scores of 30 or more in this season's CPL. Given his form and Kennar Lewis' lack of it, Fletcher stands out as the top pick for your JAM vs SK Dream11 prediction team.
Top Batter Pick
Rovman Powell (5 matches, 200 runs, strike rate: 139.86)
Rovman Powell has been one of the top run-scorers in the CPL this season. He has scored fifties in each of his last two matches, powering Jamaica Tallawahs to a respectable total. With Powell in brilliant form and capable of adding value with the ball as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.
Top All-rounder Pick
Dwaine Pretorius (4 matches, 41 runs, 4 wickets)
Dwaine Pretorius has had his moments in the CPL this season, scoring 41 runs and picking up four wickets in four matches. He took three wickets in the previous game against the Saint Lucia Kings. Given his experience, Pretorius should be a fine option for your JAM vs SK Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Mohammad Amir (5 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 11.10)
Mohammad Amir has been sensational in the CPL this season, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 11.10. He has an economy rate of just 5.55, which is impressive given he bowls in the powerplay and death overs. With the conditions likely to suit him as well, Amir should be a top pick for your JAM vs SK Dream11 prediction team.
JAM vs SK match captain and vice-captain choices
Rovman Powell
Rovman Powell has been in terrific form in the T20s and comes into the game on the back of two fifties. While he is brilliant against pace, Powell has also held his own against the spinners in the middle overs. With Powell also chipping in with the ball, he is a good captaincy choice for the game.
Evin Lewis
Evin Lewis struck some form in the previous game, scoring a 9-ball 24 at the top of the order. He is one of the best batters in the competition with a T20I strike rate of 155.52. With the southpaw due for a big score, Lewis is a popular choice as captain for your JAM vs SK Dream11 prediction team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for JAM vs SK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips
JAM vs SK Dream11 Prediction expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 17
Jamaica Tallawahs' top-order trio of King, Jangoo, and Kennar Lewis are not in the best of form. Duan Jansen is a decent option and could be a game-changer in your JAM vs SK Dream11 fantasy team.
JAM vs SK Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)
JAM vs SK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher
Batters: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford
All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Imad Wasim
Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius, Rashid Khan (vc), Duan Jansen
JAM vs SK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher
Batters: Evin Lewis (c), Brandon King (vc), Rovman Powell, Dewald Brevis
All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Imad Wasim
Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius, Rashid Khan, Sheldon Cottrell