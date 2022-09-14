JAM vs SK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of CPL 2022 will see St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SK) face the Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday, September 14. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the JAM vs SK Dream11 prediction.

The Patriots have started slowly in the CPL with only one win to show for their efforts. The defending champions have a good blend of youth and experience, with Dwayne Bravo expected to return for them in the Trinidad leg. Jamaica Tallawahs, meanwhile, are placed in the top half of the table with three wins in five matches. Their bowling attack has been sensational, with Mohammad Amir leading from the front. The Tallawahs will start as the clear favorites, but the Patriots are more than capable of holding their own, making for a cracking game in Trinidad.

JAM vs SK Match Details, CPL 2022

The 17th match of CPL 2022 has St Kitts and Nevis Patriots taking on the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAM vs SK, CPL 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 14th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Park Oval, Trinidad

JAM vs SK Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Park Oval is a decent one to bat on despite the average first-innings score in the last three CPL matches at the venue being 129 runs. The spinners should get some help off the surface as seen in the previous game. With this being a day game, teams will prefer batting first, although the record is skewed in the favor of the chasing team on this ground.

Last 3 CPL Matches

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 129

2nd-innings score: 119

JAM vs SK Form Guide

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: L-L-NR-W-L

Jamaica Tallawahs: W-W-L-W-L

JAM vs SK probable playing 11s for today’s match

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots injury/team news

Dwayne Bravo should return to the playing 11.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots probable playing 11

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Dewald Brevis, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Duan Jansen, Sheldon Cottrell and Akila Dhananjaya.

Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Jamaica Tallawahs probable playing 11

Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Amir Jangoo, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Joshua James and Mohammad Amir.

JAM vs SK Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Andre Fletcher (4 matches, 153 runs, Average: 38.25)

Andre Fletcher has been St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' best batter with 153 runs in four matches. Although he did not score any runs in the previous game, he has three scores of 30 or more in this season's CPL. Given his form and Kennar Lewis' lack of it, Fletcher stands out as the top pick for your JAM vs SK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rovman Powell (5 matches, 200 runs, strike rate: 139.86)

Rovman Powell has been one of the top run-scorers in the CPL this season. He has scored fifties in each of his last two matches, powering Jamaica Tallawahs to a respectable total. With Powell in brilliant form and capable of adding value with the ball as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dwaine Pretorius (4 matches, 41 runs, 4 wickets)

Dwaine Pretorius has had his moments in the CPL this season, scoring 41 runs and picking up four wickets in four matches. He took three wickets in the previous game against the Saint Lucia Kings. Given his experience, Pretorius should be a fine option for your JAM vs SK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Amir (5 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 11.10)

Mohammad Amir has been sensational in the CPL this season, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 11.10. He has an economy rate of just 5.55, which is impressive given he bowls in the powerplay and death overs. With the conditions likely to suit him as well, Amir should be a top pick for your JAM vs SK Dream11 prediction team.

JAM vs SK match captain and vice-captain choices

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell has been in terrific form in the T20s and comes into the game on the back of two fifties. While he is brilliant against pace, Powell has also held his own against the spinners in the middle overs. With Powell also chipping in with the ball, he is a good captaincy choice for the game.

Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis struck some form in the previous game, scoring a 9-ball 24 at the top of the order. He is one of the best batters in the competition with a T20I strike rate of 155.52. With the southpaw due for a big score, Lewis is a popular choice as captain for your JAM vs SK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for JAM vs SK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Brandon King 147 runs in 5 matches Andre Fletcher 153 runs in 4 matches Rovman Powell 200 runs in 5 matches Dwaine Pretorius 4 wickets in 3 matches Mohammad Amir 10 wickets in 5 matches

JAM vs SK Dream11 Prediction expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 17

Jamaica Tallawahs' top-order trio of King, Jangoo, and Kennar Lewis are not in the best of form. Duan Jansen is a decent option and could be a game-changer in your JAM vs SK Dream11 fantasy team.

JAM vs SK Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

JAM vs SK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

JAM vs SK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batters: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius, Rashid Khan (vc), Duan Jansen

JAM vs SK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

JAM vs SK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batters: Evin Lewis (c), Brandon King (vc), Rovman Powell, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius, Rashid Khan, Sheldon Cottrell

