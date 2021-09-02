JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 12

Match 12 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has Jamaica Tallawahs taking on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park in St Kitts.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will look to continue their unbeaten run in the CPL with another good performance. However, they come across an equally impressive Jamaica Tallawahs side boasting the likes of Andre Russell and Chris Green, paving the way for a cracking contest on Wednesday.

JAM vs SKN Probable Playing 11 Today

SKN XI

Devon Thomas, Evin Lewis, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Joshua da Silva (wk), Fabian Allen, Paul van Meekeren, Dominic Drakes, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Fawad Ahmed

JAM XI

Chadwick Walton (wk), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul and Fidel Edwards

Match Details

JAM vs SKN, CPL 2021, Match 12

Date and Time: 2nd September 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch has slowed down at Warner Park with the bowlers ruling the roost lately. Although the pacers should get the ball to move around a bit in the early stages, the batsmen will look to attack in the powerplay overs. As the game progresses, the pacers will look to take pace off their deliveries, making it difficult for the batsmen to manufacture the required power to clear the boundaries. Spin is also expected to play a big role, with both teams likely to prefer chasing under the lights.

Today’s JAM vs SKN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chadwick Walton: While his opening partner Kennar Lewis starred in the previous game, Chadwick Walton couldn't get going and got out early. He will be looking to make amends, with explosive batting ability being key for the Tallawahs.

Batsman

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis has been fairly consistent with the bat at the top of the order. Given his experience and the form that he is in, Evin Lewis is a great option to have in your JAM vs SKN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell has been one of the best players in this format with the burly all-rounder striking at 350 in CPL 2021 at the time of writing. Adding his bowling ability only sweetens the deal for Russell, who is sure to be a popular selection for this game.

Bowler

Fawad Ahmed: Although Fawad Ahmed hasn't picked up many wickets in CPL 2021, his experience and ability to keep the scoring down in the middle overs makes him a great asset to any team he plays for. With the pitch offering some turn, Fawad is a decent option to have in your JAM vs SKN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in JAM vs SKN Dream11 prediction team

Sherfane Rutherford (SKN) - 216 points

Migael Pretorius (JAM) - 270 points

Kennar Lewis (JAM) - 213 points

Important Stats for JAM vs SKN Dream11 prediction team

Evin Lewis: 98 runs in 3 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 32.67

Migael Pretorius: 9 wickets in 3 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 12.89

Sherfane Rutherford: 126 runs in 3 CPL 2021 matches; SR: 134.04

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Evin Lewis, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Fawad Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Chris Green and Migael Pretorius

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Andre Russell

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Paul van Meekeren, Chris Green and Migael Pretorius

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Dwayne Bravo

