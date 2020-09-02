JAM vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - Sept 3rd, 2020

Match 25 of the Caribbean Premier League sees the Jamaica Tallawahs taking on bottom-placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Trinidad.

CPL 2020 hasn't been kind to the Patriots fans with the Rayad Emrit-led side dwelling at the bottom of the points table. They have won only one game in seven outings so far and are on the brink of elimination.

On the other hand, the Tallawahs have fared better with six points in seven games. With Andre Russell also returning to the playing XI, the Tallawahs will look to end the league phase on a high and clinch a semi-final spot.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Glenn Phillips lead the Tallawahs to a crucial 37-run win at the Queen's Park Oval. With their backs up against the wall, the Patriots are out to keep their semi-final hopes alive although they are in for a stern test against Russell & Co. in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Squads to choose from

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Joshua de Silva, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit (C), Sheldon Cottrell, Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Ish Sodhi

Jamaica Tallawahs

Nicholas Kirton, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards and Veerasammy Permaul

Match Details

Match: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs

Date: 3rd September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch has played much bettter over the last few days at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy with the likes of Colin Munro and Andre Russell getting quick runs on Tuesday.

However, it should be a tad slower this time around with ample spin on offer for the spinners. Changes of pace will be the go-to deliveries for the pacers as both sides will hope to bat first and make good use of the conditions early on.

JAM vs SKN CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Denesh Ramdin, Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Rayad Emrit, Sandeep Lamichhane and Imran Khan

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Denesh Ramdin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Denesh Ramdin, Evin Lewis, Joshua da Silva, Jermaine Blackwood, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Rayad Emrit, Sandeep Lamichhane and Jon Russ Jaggesar

Captain: Glenn Phillips, Vice-Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane