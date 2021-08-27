JAM vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021 Match 3

Match 3 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has Jamaica Tallawahs taking on St Lucia Kings at Warner Park in St Kitts on Friday.

St Lucia Kings, after a spirited performance in the previous edition, will be looking to go a step further and clinch their first-ever CPL trophy. They are set to begin their CPL 2021 campaign against a solid Jamaica Tallawahs side, boasting some of the most explosive players in Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite, making for a great contest in the CPL.

JAM vs SLK Probable Playing 11 Today

JAM XI

Chadwick Walton (wk), Haider Ali, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Mohammed, Chris Green, Fidel Edwards, Migael Pretorius and Veerasammy Permaul

SLK XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Andre Fletcher (wk), Rakheem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir and Obed McCoy

Match Details

JAM vs SLK, CPL 2021, Match 3

Date and Time: 27th August 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Warner Park has been decent for batting, there has been ample help on offer for the bowlers. There is enough swing and pace available for the pacers, with the batsmen having to bide their time in the middle. As the match progresses, the spinners should have a big say in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first with it being a day game.

Today’s JAM vs SLK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chadwick Walton: Chadwick Walton didn't have the best of campaigns in the CPL last time around, even being demoted down the order. However, Walton is quite explosive at the top of the order and should be a good option for your fantasy team.

Batsman

Faf du Plessis: After being sidelined for quite some time due to a concussion, Faf du Plessis is set to return as captain of the St Lucia Kings. His experience and his ability to score big runs will be crucial for the Kings against a decent Jamaica bowling attack.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Star all-rounder Andre Russell is fit and expected to play a huge role with the bat and ball for the Jamaica Tallawahs. Given his ability to single-handedly change the course of a game, he is a must-have in your JAM vs SLK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Obed McCoy: Obed McCoy has grown in leaps and bounds over the last year or so. Expert at bowling yorkers and bouncers, he should be a good addition if picked in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in JAM vs SLK Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell (JAM)

Faf du Plessis (SLK)

Rovman Powell (JAM)

Important Stats for JAM vs SLK Dream11 prediction team

Andre Fletcher: 211 runs in 12 CPL 2020 matches, Bat Average: 21.10

Roston Chase: 225 runs and 9 wickets in 11 CPL 2020 matches

Carlos Brathwaite: 10 wickets in 11 CPL 2020 matches; Bowl Average: 24.90

JAM vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

JAM vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Faf du Plessis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Chris Green, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Roston Chase

JAM vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Faf du Plessis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Chris Green, Usman Qadir and Obed McCoy

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

