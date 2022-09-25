JAM vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 29

The 29th match of CPL 2022 will see Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) face Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, September 25. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the JAM vs SLK Dream11 prediction.

Both Jamaica Tallawahs and Saint Lucia Kings have four wins in nine matches so far in the CPL. While the Saint Lucia Kings come into the game on the back of a good run of form, the Tallawahs have won just one out of their last five matches. The reverse fixture between the two sides saw the Kings beat the Tallawahs in a close encounter. With both teams looking to seal a spot in the playoffs, an entertaining game beckons in Guyana.

JAM vs SLK Match Details, CPL 2022

The 29th match of CPL 2022 has the Saint Lucia Kings taking on the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAM vs SLK, CPL 2022, Match 29

Date and Time: 25th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Live Streaming: Fancode

JAM vs SLK Pitch Report

The pitch in Guyana has been a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings total reading 173. The spinners have picked over 50 percent of the wickets in the last three matches. While the pitch should not change much, teams should prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 173

2nd-innings score: 159

JAM vs SLK Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Saint Lucia Kings: L-W-W-W-L

Jamaica Tallawahs: L-L-W-L-L

JAM vs SLK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Saint Lucia Kings injury/team news

Johnson Charles could slot back into the side at the expense of Ackeem Auguste.

Saint Lucia Kings probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Mark Deyal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Adam Hose, David Wiese, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste/Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde and Jeavor Royal.

Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Jamaica Tallawahs probable playing 11

Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius and Mohammad Amir.

JAM vs SLK Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Niroshan Dickwella (36(32) in the previous match vs GUY)

Niroshan Dickwella has not been in the best of form in CPL 2022. However, he has scores of 21 and 36 in his last two outings. With Dickwella finding some form in recent matches and being a good player of spin, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Rovman Powell (9 matches, 223 runs, Average: 37.17)

Rovman Powell has been Jamaica's best middle-order batter, scoring 223 runs in nine matches. He has scored two fifties in the tournament, taking on his match-ups perfectly. With Powell capable of scoring big runs, he is a top pick for your JAM vs SLK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

David Wiese (8 matches, 126 runs, 9 wickets)

David Wiese has been one of the Saint Lucia Kings' best players with 126 runs and nine wickets in CPL 2022. He has come up with clutch performances with both bat and ball, with his batting strike rate reading 151.81. With the conditions suiting his skill-set, Wiese is a must-have in your JAM vs SLK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Amir (9 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 15.38)

Mohammad Amir has been one of the top wicket-takers this season, with 13 wickets in nine CPL 2022 matches. The left-arm pacer has impressed in the powerplay, picking up most of his wickets with the new ball. With Amir due for a big performance, he is a good addition to your JAM vs SLK Dream11 prediction team.

JAM vs SLK match captain and vice-captain choices

Brandon King

Brandon King is Jamaica's top run-scorer with 326 runs in nine CPL 2022 matches. He comes into this game on the back of a brilliant hundred against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Given his form and ability to score big runs, King is a good captaincy option for your JAM vs SLK Dream11 prediction team.

Faf du Plessis

Like Brandon King, Faf du Plessis also scored a hundred against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in his previous CPL outing. He has found some form in recent matches with scores of 103, two, 41 and 60 in his last four matches. Given his experience, the South African should be a viable captaincy pick for your JAM vs SLK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for JAM vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Brandon King 326 runs in 9 matches Rovman Powell 223 runs in 9 matches Faf du Plessis 291 runs in 8 matches Alzarri Joseph 16 wickets in 9 matches Mohammad Amir 13 wickets in 9 matches

JAM vs SLK match expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 14

Alzarri Joseph is the leading wicket-taker in the CPL this season with 16 wickets to his name. He has held his own in the powerplay and death overs, picking up wickets at times of need. With Joseph in sublime form coming into the game, he should be a game-changing selection for your JAM vs SLK Dream11 prediction team.

JAM vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

JAM vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Faf du Plessis (c), Brandon King (vc), Adam Hose, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, David Wiese, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Alzarri Joseph, Migael Pretorius

JAM vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

JAM vs SLK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Brandon King, Adam Hose, Rovman Powell (c)

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, David Wiese (vc), Roshon Primus

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Green

