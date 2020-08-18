JAM vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 19th, 2020

CPL action comes at us thick and fast as the Jamaica Tallawahs take on the St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday.

After a woeful campaign in 2019, the Tallawahs have revamped their squad with the additions of Carlos Brathwaite and Sandeep Lamichhane.

However, all eyes will be on star all-rounder Andre Russell, who takes to the field for the first time in over six months. He should prove to be a handful for St Lucia Zouks, a team that is led by Darren Sammy.

With the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Kesrick Williams in the line-up, the Zouks also possess a well-rounded squad, which should make for a great contest on Wednesday.

With both teams looking to kick-start their campaigns with two points, another action-packed game awaits in CPL 2020.

Squads to choose from

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

St Lucia Zouks

Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Oshane Thomas and Fidel Edwards

St Lucia Zouks

Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan and Kesrick Williams

Match Details

Match: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks

Date: 19th August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is on the slower side with a lot of help on offer for the bowlers. Batting should be easy in the power-play overs against the new ball.

With the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses, both teams would look to bat first and eye a score of at least 160, which is par at this venue.

JAM vs SLZ CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JAM vs SLZ Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Glenn Phillips, Najibullah Zadran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Mohammed Nabi, Rakheem Cornwall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Oshane Thomas, Scott Kuggeleijn and Zahir Khan

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Glenn Phillips, Mark Deyal, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Mohammed Nabi, Rakheem Cornwall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman

Captain: Rovman Powell, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi