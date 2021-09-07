JAM vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 19

Match 19 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) taking on Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday.

The Knight Riders got the better of the Tallawahs earlier in the week with a convincing performance. They will look to do the double over the Tallawahs, who should prove to be a handful for Kieron Pollard and co. in the mouthwatering clash in St Kitts.

TKR vs JAM Probable Playing 11 Today

TKR XI

Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Isuru Udana, Ravi Rampaul, Khary Pierre and Akeal Hosein

JAM XI

Jason Mohammed, Kennar Lewis (wk), Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Imad Wasim and Fidel Edwards

Match Details

JAM vs TKR, CPL 2021, Match 19

Date and Time: 7th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Warner Park is a decent one to bat on, there's help on offer for the bowlers. While the batsmen will look to maximize the powerplay conditions, they will be wary of early swing movements. Moreover, with the pitch being on the slower side, it will bring the spinners into play in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be crucial to either side's fortunes. Both teams will look to bat first, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today’s JAM vs TKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert: Tim Seifert has been fairly decent in the middle order with his ability to play the big shots coming to the fore on a few occasions. Although he is batting out of position, Seifert's explosiveness should give him the nod over Denesh Ramdin, who is slated to bat lower down the order for TKR.

Batsman

Lendl Simmons: Lendl Simmons finally got back among the runs with a splendid fifty in the previous game. With the confidence of a man-of-the-match performance under his belt, one can bank on Simmons to come up with another bright display in today's game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Jamaica Tallawahs all-rounder Andre Russell has blown hot and cold after his whirlwind fifty early in the tournament against the Saint Lucia Kings. However, a player of Russell's ability cannot be overlooked and he is likely to be a popular addition in most JAM vs TKR Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowler

Migael Pretorius: Migael Pretorius has been the surprise package for Jamaica Tallawahs, with his ability to pick up wickets in the powerplay and the death overs serving them well. With conditions suiting his skill-set, Pretorius is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in JAM vs TKR Dream11 prediction team

Ravi Rampaul (TKR) - 462 points

Migael Pretorius (JAM) - 355 points

Akeal Hosein (TKR) - 355 points

Important Stats for JAM vs TKR Dream11 prediction team

Lendl Simmons: 70(45) in the previous JAM vs TKR match in CPL 2021

Migael Pretorius: 11 wickets in 5 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 17.55

Ravi Rampaul: 15 wickets in 6 CPL 2021 matches; Bowl Average: 11.13

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - CPL

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Ravi Rampaul, Migael Pretorius and Chris Green

Captain: Lendl Simmons. Vice-captain: Andre Russell

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - CPL

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Haider Ali, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Kennar Lewis, Imad Wasim, Ravi Rampaul, Migael Pretorius and Akeal Hosein

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Sunil Narine

Edited by Samya Majumdar