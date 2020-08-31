JAM vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - Sept 1st, 2020

Match 21 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) pits the Jamaica Tallawahs up against the table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders in what promises to be an exciting contest at the Brian Lara Stadium.

The Knight Riders have been utterly sensational in this tournament with the likes of Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo in fine form. On the other hand, the Tallawahs have been a touch inconsistent although they are firmly in the running for a play-off place with six points in six games.

They are in for a tough test against the Knight Riders, who are currently unbeaten after six games. With a win in this fixture guaranteeing a play-off place, Pollard and Co. will go all out for the win against the spin threat of Mujeeb and Lamichhane.

All in all, another cracking encounter beckons as the final CPL leg begins on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs

Glenn Phillips, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Chadwick Walton (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Asif Ali, Andre Russell/Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Fidel Edwards.

Trinbago Knight Riders

Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine/Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein and Fawad Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Date: 1st September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

If the first leg of the CPL was any indication, the batsmen are in for another tough time against the spinners. With this being a relatively fresh track, the pacers should get some purchase out of this with some swing on offer early on.

Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 150 representing a par score at this venue. The pitch conditions shouldn't change much and a competitive clash is in store on Tuesday.

JAM vs TKR CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Carlos Brathwaite, Kieron Pollard, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Fawad Ahmed and Khary Pierre

Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Jermaine Blackwood, Lendl Simmons, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Fawad Ahmed and Jayden Seales

Captain: Fawad Ahmed, Vice-Captain: Lendl Simmons