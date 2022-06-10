JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Women T20 2022, Match 6

The Jamaica Women (JAM-W) will take on the Windward Islands Women (WWI-W) in match 6 of the West Indies Women T20 2022 on Friday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Both teams had a great start to the tournament as the Jamaica Women won their last match against the Trinidad & Tobago Women, while the Windward Islands Women won their last match against the Leeward Islands Women.

Both teams will give their best to win the game and set up a winning streak in this year's tournament. We expect the Windward Islands Women to win today's match.

JAM-W vs WWI-W Probable Playing XI

JAM-W Playing XI

Stafanie Taylor (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Chinelle Henry, Jody-Ann Brown, Neisha-Ann Waisome, Jodian Morgan, Vanessa Wyatts, Jerona Walcott, and Corrine Howell

WWI-W Playing XI

Afy Fletcher (c), Edelyn Turtin (wk), Malika Edward, Gem Eloi, Kimone Homer, Stacy Ann Adams, Qiana Joseph, Pearl Etienne, Jannillea Glasgow, Akeira Peters, and Japhina Joseph

Match Details

JAM-W vs WWI-W, West Indies Women T20 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 10 June 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium is good for bowling, where you can expect a lot of wickets. Fast bowlers will be crucial in the first few overs as the ball will offer some swing. Spinners will play a crucial role in the second innings. Both teams would love to bat first and defend the target.

JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Williams has been among the top batters for the West Indies. She smashed 10 runs against the Trinidad & Tobago Women and took one catch. You can also expect her to give additional points from catches.

Batters

N McLean and C Noel are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. K Homer is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

P Etienne and S Taylor are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Henry is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Waisome and A Fletcher. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs too. J Glasgow is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in JAM-W vs WWI-W Dream11 prediction team

P Etienne (WWI-W)

C Henry (JAM-W)

N Waisome (WWI-W)

Important stats for Jamaica Women vs Windward Islands Women Dream11 prediction team

C Henry - 52 runs and two wickets

N Waisome - Five wickets

P Eitenne - Two wickets

Jamaica Women vs Windward Islands Women Dream11 Prediction Today (West Indies Women T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Williams, N McLean, C Noel, K Homer, S Taylor, C Henry, P Etienne, A Fletcher, Q Joseph, J Glasgow, and N Waisome

Captain: C Henry Vice Captain: S Taylor

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Williams, N McLean, C Noel, K Homer, S Taylor, C Henry, P Etienne, A Fletcher, C Howell, J Glasgow, and N Waisome

Captain: S Taylor Vice Captain: C Henry

