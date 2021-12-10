JK vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 9

The ninth match of the Lankan Premier League (LPL) 2021 has Jaffna Kings (JK) taking on the Colombo Stars (CS) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

The defending champions Jaffna Kings have bounced back from an opening day loss with two comprehensive wins over the last few days. They will be keen to secure a third consecutive win in the LPL, but face a Colombo Stars side who are searching for their second win of the season. With the likes of Tom Banton and Dinesh Chandimal in their ranks, the Stars will fancy beating the much-fancied Kings in what should be an entertaining game of cricket in Colombo.

JK vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

CS XI

Pathum Nissanka, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Keemo Paul, Seekkuge Prasanna, Naveen-ul-Haq, Dushmantha Chameera and Akila Dananjaya

JK XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Upul Tharanga, Chaturanga de Silva, Jayden Seales, Suranga Lakmal and Maheesh Theekshana

Match Details

JK vs CS, LPL 2021, Match 9

Date and Time: 10th December 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be on the slower side, paving the way for spinners to play a big role. The batters will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions with there being no swing on offer. As the match progresses, the track should slow down and offer more help to the spinners. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s JK vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz has failed to fire in the LPL this season with a couple of failures at the top of the order. The Afghan opener had a brilliant Abu Dhabi T10 League campaign and given his ability to score quick runs, Gurbaz is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Tom Banton: Another player who played in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Tom Banton, has blown hot and cold in the LPL so far. Banton has a range of shots to excel in the format. And with the Englishman being a good player of both pace and spin, he is a good addition to your JK vs CS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best spinners in the world, already picking up five wickets in three LPL games this season. Hasaranga is also a handy option with the bat, adding value to his case for inclusion in your JK vs CS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Dushmantha Chameera: Dushmantha Chameera didn't have the best of outings against the Dambulla Giants, proving to be a touch expensive in the backend. However, he is one of the best bowlers in the Sri Lankan ranks and will be keen to pick up a wicket or two in this game, making him a must-have in your JK vs CS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in JK vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Jayden Seales (JK) - 211 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (JK) - 181 points

Dhananjaya de Silva (CS) - 166 points

Important stats for JK vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Thisara Perera - 64 runs in 2 LPL 2021 matches, SR: 193.94

Dinesh Chandimal - 52 runs in 2 LPL 2021 matches, SR: 120.93

Wanindu Hasaranga - 5 wickets in 3 LPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 18.60

JK vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today (LPL 2021)

JK vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Avishka Fernando, Tom Banton, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theeskshana and Jayden Seales

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: Tom Banton

JK vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shoaib Malik, Avishka Fernando, Tom Banton, Keemo Paul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theeskshana and Jayden Seales

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Edited by Samya Majumdar