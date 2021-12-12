JK vs KW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 12

The 12th match of the Lankan Premier League (LPL) 2021 has Jaffna Kings (JK) taking on the Kandy Warriors (KW) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The defending champions Jaffna Kings have recovered from a false start with three consecutive wins in the LPL. Led by Thisara Perera, the Kings have a good blend of youth and experience, which has held them in good stead so far. They face a strong Kandy Warriors side who come into the game on the back of a win against the Galle Gladiators. Although they will start as underdogs, the Warriors should fancy their chances of a win in this much-awaited clash.

JK vs KW Probable Playing 11 Today

KW XI

Charith Asalanka, TM Sampath, Angelo Perera (c), Kamindu Mendis, Ravi Bopara, Tom Moores (wk), Minod Bhanuka, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Al-Amin Hossain and Shiraz Ahmed

JK XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Chaturanga de Silva, Wahab Riaz, Suranga Lakmal and Maheesh Theekshana

Match Details

JK vs KW, LPL 2021, Match 12

Date and Time: 12th December 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is slightly on the slower side. The batters will look to go hard initially, with there being little movement on offer. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s JK vs KW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the most exciting batters in this format given his range of shots. However, he is due for a big knock at the top of the order, making him a must-have in your JK vs KW Dream11 fantasy team for the game.

Batter

Charith Asalanka: One of the best Sri Lankan batters in the recently-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Charith Asalanka has an eye for a big score in this format. Capable of playing spin well too, Asalanka will be keen to make it big in the tournament, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: One of the premier leg-spinners in the world, Wanindu Hasaranga has lived up to his reputation in this LPL, picking up wickets consistently in the middle overs. He also adds value with his batting and fielding prowess, making him a good addition to your JK vs KW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shiraz Ahmed: Although Shiraz Ahmed has blown hot and cold in the LPL, he has shown promise with the ball. Capable of using the conditions perfectly, Shiraz will be banked upon by the Warriors to deliver some wickets. Given the nature of the track, he should ideally play a part in the game and pick up a wicket or two.

Top 3 best players to pick in JK vs KW Dream11 prediction team

Maheesh Theekshana (JK) - 270 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (JK) - 251 points

Kamindu Mendis (KW) - 239 points

Important stats for JK vs KW Dream11 prediction team

Thisara Perera - 121 runs in 4 LPL 2021 matches, SR: 216.07

Charith Asalanka - 74 runs in 4 LPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 18.50

Wanindu Hasaranga - 7 wickets in 4 LPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 15.71

JK vs KW Dream11 Prediction Today (LPL 2021)

JK vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - LPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Angelo Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Wahab Riaz and Shiraz Ahmed

Captain: Avishka Fernando. Vice-captain: Charith Asalanka.

JK vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - LPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shoaib Malik, Angelo Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Wahab Riaz and Shiraz Ahmed

Captain: Charith Asalanka. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

