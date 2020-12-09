JS vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Dec 10th, 2020

Match 18 of the Lanka Premier League has the Jaffna Stallions taking on the Colombo Kings at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Thursday.

Both the Stallions and the Kings are placed high up the table with four wins each this the season. While the Stallions' depth in batting has been their trump card, the Kings, spurred by the performances of Dinesh Chandimal and Andre Russell, have done well to almost seal a place in the semi-finals.

The previous clash between the two sides saw the Kings trump the Stallions by seven wickets courtesy of a Dinesh Chandimal fifty. While the Kings would be eyeing a double over the Stallions, they will need to be wary of the likes of Malik and Thisara Perera, who has led the side admirably this season.

With two valuable points and bragging rights up for grabs, another entertaining game beckons at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

Squads to choose from

Colombo Kings

Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadiq, Dhammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjan, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Thikshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayke, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayake, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans.

Jaffna Stallions

Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kanagarathinam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Prabath Jayasuriya, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.

Predicted Playing 11s

Colombo Kings

Dinesh Chandimal, Laurie Evans, Angelo Mathews, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Dhammika Prasad, Dushmantha Chameera and T Kaushal.

Jaffna Stallions

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Johnson Charles, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Usman Shinwari, Suranga Lakmal and Duanne Olivier.

Match Details

Match: Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions, Match 18

Date: 10th December 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium is a good one to bat on despite there being a lot of movement on offer for the pacers. The first six overs will be crucial to the batting side's fortunes, with the pitch not helping the spinners much in the middle overs.

With the dimensions of the ground also playing into their hands, the batsmen will look to keep wickets in hand towards the back end of the innings. 170 should be par at this venue, with both teams likely to bat first upon winning the toss.

JS vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JS vs CK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Chandimal, M Bhanuka, A Russell, A Fernando, L Evans, T Perera, W Hasaranga, I Udana, Q Ahmad, U Khan Shinwari and S Lakmal

Captain: L Evans, Vice-Captain: W Hasaranga

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Chandimal, A Mathews, A Russell, A Fernando, L Evans, T Perera, W Hasaranga, I Udana, Q Ahmad, U Khan Shinwari and D Olivier

Captain: A Fernando, Vice-Captain: L Evans