JS vs KT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Dec 1st, 2020

Match 8 of the Lanka Premier League has the Kandy Tuskers taking on the Jaffna Stallions at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Tuesday.

The Tuskers have been rather poor this season despite the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Kusal Mendis firing at the top of the order. Their bowling has lacked conviction in this tournament, and they occupy a lowly 4th in the points table.

On the other hand, the Stallions are currently unbeaten with two wins in two games. Their captain Thisara Perera smashed a whirlwind knock in the previous game to set up a massive win against the Dambulla Viiking. They will be looking to keep their unbeaten run alive, although this won't be an easy task.

The Tuskers will fancy their chances of a win owing to the unpredictability of T20 cricket, but the balance in the Stallions side should hand them the edge ahead of this game.

Two points are up for grabs in Hambantota, with both sides eyeing a win to keep their chances of a playoff spot afloat in what promises to be a highly entertaining game of T20 cricket.

Squads to choose from

Jaffna Stallions

Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Kyle Abbott, Duane Olivier, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwandinu Fernando, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.

Kandy Tuskers

Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Nishan Madushka, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamindu Mendis, Kaveesha Anjula, Lasith Emuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Vishwa Fernando, Kevin Koththigoda, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Brendon Taylor, Naveen-ul-Haq, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn

Predicted Playing 11

Jaffna Stallions

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores, Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Duanne Olivier, Usman Shinwari/Kyle Abbott and Binura Fernando

Kandy Tuskers

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Asela Gunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Seekuge Prasanna, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq and Munaf Patel

Match Details

Match: Jaffna Stallions vs Kandy Tuskers, Match 8

Date: 1st December 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides, with the bowlers in for a tough test in Hambantota. There isn't much help on offer for the bowlers, with the batsmen expected to make good use of the dimensions of the ground. The bowlers will need to vary their pace and lengths to get something out of the surface.

With dew expected to play a part in the second innings, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss. 180-190 should be a good total at this venue, although both teams are capable of breaching the par score with ease.

JS vs KT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JS vs KT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Moores, R Gurbaz, K Mendis, A Gunaratne, A Fernando, T Perera, W Hasaranga, S Prasanna, D Olivier, N-ul-Haq and U Khan Shinwari

Captain: R Gurbaz, Vice-Captain: A Fernando

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Malik, R Gurbaz, K Perera, A Gunaratne, A Fernando, T Perera, W Hasaranga, N Pradeep, D Olivier, N-ul-Haq and U Khan Shinwari

Captain: A Fernando, Vice-Captain: A Gunaratne