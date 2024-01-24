JSK vs PR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 25, 2024

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) take on the Paarl Royals (PR) in the 17th game of the SA20 2024 on Wednesday, January 24, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

JSK registered their first win of the season over the Pretoria Capitals on Sunday. Donovan Ferreira bailed them out with a blistering 20-ball 56 after PC made 167, recovering from 67-6.

The Royals, meanwhile, recovered from their defeat to MICT comfortably, thrashing Kieron Pollard's side in the reverse fixture at Boland Park. Batting first, Roy and Buttler took their time to get going as the team posted 162-3.

Bjorn Fortuin picked up the dangerous van der Dussen and Dewald Brevis in the first over. Ryan Rickelton couldn't save MICT from that early double-strike, as they succumbed to a 59-run defeat.

With both teams coming off wins, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials to choose from this match.

#3 Mitchell van Buuren (BAT) (PR)

Paarl Royals' middle-order batter Mitchell van Buuren has made a solid start to his SA20 2024 campaign but finds himself with an insignificant Dream11 ownership.

In five games, he has scored 144 runs at an average of 72.00 and a strike rate of close to 140. Coming in at No. 4 or No. 5, van Buuren has stitched some crucial partnerships in the middle and death overs. He has shown his ability to accelerate quickly once he gets his eye in, making him useful at this venue.

Wanderers is a ground where plenty of runs are scored in the second half of games. Irrespective of whether the Royals bat or bowl first, Van Buuren will have a massive role to play with the bat.

Based on how he's done so far, it's likely that he will do a stellar job and get a nice differential haul for his Dream11 owners.

#2 Wihan Lubbe (ALL) (PR)

Wihan Lubbe (left) in action for the Proteas' T20I side against Pakistan.

Batting all-rounder Wihan Lubbe has been given plenty of backing by the Paarl Royals despite not being in form. His low ownership presents an intriguing differential prospect for Dream11 players.

Lubbe has scored only 64 runs in four innings batting at No.3, averaging only 16.00. He didn't get an opportunity to bat against MICT, with David Miller going up the order after Roy and Buttler's solid start, batted till the 14th over.

That seems to have contributed in lowering Lubbe's price significantly making him a real Dream11 differential. Any player batting in the top-three regularly can make a devastating impact, and an experienced T20 batter like Lubbe can do that. He's a risky but possibly highly rewarding pick.

#1 Reeza Hendricks (BAT) (JSK)

It has taken four mediocre batting efforts from Reeza Hendricks for his ownership to drop to a level that can be considered differential.

However, with his team picking up a win out of nowhere against the Pretoria Capitals, Reeza should be pumped up ahead of this home clash and will want to get his team off to a good start.

It's always an issue when both openers are not in form, and both of them are undroppable from the side. Both Hendricks and Faf haven't fired this season, but knowing their quality, this could be the game where they get going.

No matter how poor their form is, backing an opener in Dream11 can provide a game-changing haul. Those who take the punt on Hendricks could well be rewarded.