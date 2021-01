KAR vs PUN Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match – January 12th, 2021

Karnataka will take on Punjab in an Elite A Group match of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday.

Karnataka are the defending champions and began their title defence with a wonderful victory over Jammu and Kashmir by a margin of 43 runs. Karun Nair led the side well and youngster KL Shrijith shone with a knock of 48 runs from 31 balls.

Meanwhile, Punjab pulled off a great win against Uttar Pradesh by a margin of 11 runs. Punjab's bowling unit did really well to defend a target as low as 134 runs to ensure the side won their opening match.

KAR vs PUN: Squads to choose from

Karnataka

Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, KL Shrijith (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Jagadeesha Suchith, Prasidh Krishna, Aniruddha Joshi, Rohan Kadam, Pavan Deshpande, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Sharath BR, Shreyas Gopal, Manoj S Bhandage, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Darshan M B, Shubham Hegde, Prateek Jain

Punjab

Mandeep Singh (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar, Ramandeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Gitansh Khera, Krishan Alang, Anmol Malhotra, Rohan Marwaha, Sanvir Singh, Abhinav Sharma, Barinder Sran, Karan Kaila

KAR vs PUN: Predicted playing XIs

Karnataka

Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, KL Shrijith (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Jagadeesha Suchith, Prasidh Krishna, Aniruddha Joshi, Rohan Kadam, Pavan Deshpande

Punjab

Mandeep Singh (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar, Ramandeep Singh

KAR vs PUN: Match details

Match: Karnataka vs Punjab

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Date and Time: 12th January, 2021, 12:00 PM IST

KAR vs PUN: Pitch report

The KSCA is a good pitch to bat on and batsmen will aim for the big shots to clear the boundary since the ground is small. Spinners can expect some turn from this pitch. Whoever wins the toss should ideally choose to bat first.

KAR vs PUN Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Shrijith, Mandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhishek Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Jagadeesha Suchith

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal, Vice-Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhishek Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Siddharth Kaul

Captain: Mandeep Singh, Vice-Captain: Prabhsimran Singh