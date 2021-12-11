KER vs MAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy, Round III

Kerala (KER) will lock horns with Maharashtra (MAH) in an Elite Group D fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground in Rajkot on Saturday.

Kerala have won one out of two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches and are currently second in the Elite Group D points table. They lost their last game to Madhya Pradesh by 40 runs. Maharashtra, on the other hand, have won their first two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches and currently find themselves at the top of the Elite Group D standings. They beat Chhattisgarh by eight wickets in their last outing.

KER vs MAH Probable Playing 11 today

KER XI

Sanju Samson (C & WK), Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Vathsal Govind, Basil Thampi, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, MD Nidheesh, Sijomon Joseph.

MAH XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Yash Nahar, Swapnil Fulpagar (WK), Naushad Shaikh, Rahul Tripathi, Azim Kazi, Ankit Bawne, Ashay Palkar, Manoj Ingale, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Mukesh Choudhary.

Match Details

KER vs MAH, Round III, Vijay Hazare Trophy

Date and Time: 11th December 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground has been a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 227 runs.

Today’s KER vs MAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Samson has scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 85.71 in two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad has been in brilliant form with the bat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having scored 290 runs, including his highest score of 154*, in two matches.

Sachin Baby: Baby has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Kerala. He has scored 125 runs in two matches.

All-rounders

Jalaj Saxena: Saxena is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He scored 34 runs at a strike rate of 134.00 in the only Vijay Hazare Trophy match he played this season.

Taranjitsingh Dhillon: Dhillon can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Saturday. He has picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 6.68 in two matches.

Bowlers

Mukesh Choudhary: Choudhary has bowled exceptionally well this season, scalping six wickets at an economy rate of 6.05 in two outings. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Basil Thampi: Thampi has picked up four wickets, including his best figures of 2/31, in two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in KER vs MAH Dream11 prediction team

Ruturaj Gaikwad (MAH)

Sanju Samson (KER)

Rahul Tripathi (MAH)

Jalaj Saxena (KER)

Sachin Baby (KER)

Important Stats for KER vs MAH Dream11 prediction team

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 290 runs in 2 matches; SR - 113.72

Sachin Baby: 125 runs in 2 matches; SR - 86.80

Rahul Tripathi: 79 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 3.60

Vishnu Vinod: 40 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 95.23 and ER - 7.00

Mukesh Choudhary: 6 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.05

KER vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Today (Vijay Hazare Trophy)

KER vs MAH Dream11 Prediction - Vijay Hazare Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rahul Tripathi, Rohan Kunnummal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jalaj Saxena, Azim Kazi, MD Nidheesh, Sijomon Joseph, Mukesh Choudhary.

Captain: Sachin Baby. Vice-captain: Jalaj Saxena.

KER vs MAH Dream11 Prediction - Vijay Hazare Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Rahul Tripathi, Vishnu Vinod, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jalaj Saxena, Azim Kazi, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Basil Thampi, Sijomon Joseph, Mukesh Choudhary.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad. Vice-captain: Sanju Samson.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Samya Majumdar