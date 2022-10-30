KER vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Pre Quarter-final 3

Kerala (KER) will be up against Saurashtra (SAU) in the third pre-quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, October 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KER vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Kerala won five out of their seven group stage matches and finished second in the Elite Group C points table. Saurashtra, on the other hand, won four out of their six group stage matches and finished third in the Elite Group D points table.

Both teams have some quality players on their side and we can witness a high-scoring contest on Sunday.

KER vs SAU Match Details

The third pre-quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played on October 30 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is set to take place at 04.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KER vs SAU, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Pre Quarter-final 3

Date and Time: October 30, 2022, 04.30 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KER vs SAU Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is pretty much a balanced one where the batters can score big once they get set. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 161 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 137

Average second innings score: 139

KER vs SAU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kerala: W-W-L-L-W

Saurashtra: W-L-W-W-W

KER vs SAU probable playing 11s for today’s match

KER Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KER Probable Playing 11

Sanju Samson (C & WK), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Abdul Basith, Sijomon Joseph, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Vyshak Chandran, and Sudhesan Midhun.

SAU Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SAU Probable Playing 11

Jaydev Unadkat (C), Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Cheteshwar Pujara, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Jay Gohil, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, and Yuvraj Chudasama.

KER vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Vishnu Vinod (7 matches, 128 runs, Strike Rate: 133.33)

Vishnu has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 128 runs at a strike rate of 133.33. He is someone who can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Samarth Vyas (5 matches, 266 runs, Strike Rate: 183.44)

Samarth is currently the leading run-scorer for Saurashtra with 266 runs at a strike rate of close to 184. He could be an essential pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Sijomon Joseph (7 matches, 35 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 79.54 and Economy Rate: 6.36)

Sijomon can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Sunday. In seven matches, he has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.36 and also scored 35 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Sudhesan Midhun (5 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.68)

Midhun is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.68 in five matches.

KER vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Sanju Samson is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming fixture. He has scored 101 runs at a strike rate of 106.31 in his five outings.

Sachin Baby has scored 142 runs at a strike rate of 126.78 in seven matches. He is a quality batter who could also play a big knock on Sunday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KER vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Samarth Vyas 266 runs in 5 matches Sijomon Joseph 35 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches Jaydev Unadkat 20 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches Rohan Kunnummal 179 runs in 7 matches Cheteshwar Pujara 177 runs in 5 matches

KER vs SAU match expert tips

Jaydev Unadkat is a quality bowler who can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. In five matches, he has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.57 and scored 20 runs as well.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this KER vs SAU match, click here!

KER vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Pre Quarter-final 3, Head to Head League

KER vs SAU Dream11 Prediction - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

KER vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Sheldon Jackson, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara, Samarth Vyas, Rohan Kunnummal

All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Sudhesan Midhun

KER vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Pre Quarter-final 3, Grand League

KER vs SAU Dream11 Prediction - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

KER vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Sheldon Jackson, Sanju Samson

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen

All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Sijomon Joseph

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Sudhesan Midhun

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes