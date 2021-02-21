KER vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match – February 22nd, 2021

Kerala will take on Uttar Pradesh in a Group C match in the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Both Kerala and Uttar Pradesh began their respective Vijay Hazare Trophy campaigns with wins. They are respectively ranked second and third in the Group C points table.

All eyes will undoubtedly be on Kerala's opening batsman Robin Uthappa, who scored a century in his team's Vijay Hazare Trophy opener. Nevertheless, both sides are high on confidence and will look for a win in this game.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Kerala

Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson (wk), Sachin Baby (c), Vathsal Govind, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Jalaj Saxena, MD Nidheesh, S Sreesanth, NP Basil, Sijomon Joseph, Sudhesan Midhun, Vinoop Manoharan, Salman Nizar, Rohan Kunnummal, Kalliparambil Rojith, Akshay Chandran.

Uttar Pradesh

Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Shivam Sharma, Sameer Choudhary, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Mohsin Khan, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat, Shivam Mavi, Aryan Juyal, Shanu Saini, Aishwarya Mourya, Madhav Kaushik, Purnank Tyagi.

Predicted Playing 11s

Kerala

Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Samson (wk), Sachin Baby (c), Vathsal Govind, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Jalaj Saxena, MD Nidheesh, S Sreesanth, NP Basil, Sijomon Joseph.

Uttar Pradesh

Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Shivam Sharma, Sameer Choudhary, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Mohsin Khan, Kartik Tyagi.

Match Details

Match: Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh, Group C.

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur.

Date and Time: 22nd February, 2021, 9:00 AM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a sporting one, supporting both bowlers and batsmen. Bowlers can expect bounce off the surface. The side winning the toss will probably want to bowl first on this track.

KER vs UP Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Vijay Hazare Trophy Fantasy Predictions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa, Akshdeep Nath, Jalaj Saxena, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sreesanth,

Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Jalaj Saxena.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Robin Uthappa, Akshdeep Nath, Jalaj Saxena, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sreesanth.

Captain: Robin Uthappa. Vice-Captain: Mohammad Azharuddeen.