KET vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London Cup, Match 22

Kent will take on Lancashire in the 22nd match of the Royal London Cup at the Kent County Ground in Beckenham on Wednesday.
Kent have had a disastrous opening to the tournament and are winless after two fixtures. They lost their most recent match against Worcestershire by three wickets.
Lancashire, on the other hand, have won both their opening matches. They beat Gloucestershire by six wickets in their most recent match.
KET vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today
KET XI
Ollie Robinson (c) (wk), Tawanda Muyeye, Heino Kuhn, George Munsey, Harry Finch, Marcus O’Riordan, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, James Logan, Matthew Quinn
LAN XI
Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey (c), Liam Hurt, Jack Morley
Match Details
KET vs LAN, Royal London Cup Match 19
Date and Time: 28th July, 2021, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham
Pitch Report
The Kent County Cricket Ground is a batting paradise and high scores are extremely common here. The average first innings score at this venue is 330 and bowlers need to be really disciplined. Pacers can expect good bounce and swing on the track.
Today’s KET vs LAN Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Although Oliver George-Robinson is yet to hit top form with the bat, he has been excellent behind the stumps and is a safe choice for the wicketkeeper position.
Batsmen
George Munsey has been absolutely brilliant in the first two matches and has scored 204 runs already. He fell four runs short of a century in the first match against Kent but scored 108 runs recently against Worcestershire.
Harry Finch has also been in top form with the bat. He recently scored 84 runs against Worcestershire.
All-rounders
Darren Stevens scored 23 runs and picked up a wicket for Kent in their latest match against Worcestershire. He also picked up a wicket in the first match.
Marcus O'Riordan could prove to be a quality all-rounder. He has picked up a wicket already and can score runs with the bat.
Bowlers
Danny Lamb has been magnificent for Lancashire. Not only has he picked up seven wickets in two matches, he has also scored 86 runs!
Liam Hurt has picked up four wickets in two matches already and is an excellent wicket-taker.
Top 5 best players to pick in KET vs LAN Dream11 prediction team
Danny Lamb (LAN) – 340 points
George Munsey (KET) – 270 points
Harry Finch (KET) – 191 points
Liam Hurt (LAN) – 137 points
Tom Bailey (LAN) – 119 points
Important stats for KET vs LAN Dream11 prediction team
Danny Lamb: 86 runs and 7 wickets
George Munsey: 204 runs
Harry Finch: 148 runs
Liam Hurt: 14 runs and 4 wickets
Tom Bailey: 45 runs and 2 wickets
KET vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver George-Robinson, George Munsey, Harry Finch, Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings, Darren Stevens, Marcus O’Riordan, Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Tom Bailey
Captain: Danny Lamb, Vice-Captain: George Munsey
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver George-Robinson, George Munsey, Harry Finch, Keaton Jennings, Darren Stevens, Marcus O’Riordan, Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Tom Bailey, Matthew Quinn
Captain: Keaton Jennings, Vice-Captain: Liam Hurt