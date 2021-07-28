KET vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London Cup, Match 22

Kent will take on Lancashire in the 22nd match of the Royal London Cup at the Kent County Ground in Beckenham on Wednesday.

Kent have had a disastrous opening to the tournament and are winless after two fixtures. They lost their most recent match against Worcestershire by three wickets.

Lancashire, on the other hand, have won both their opening matches. They beat Gloucestershire by six wickets in their most recent match.

KET vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today

KET XI

Ollie Robinson (c) (wk), Tawanda Muyeye, Heino Kuhn, George Munsey, Harry Finch, Marcus O’Riordan, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, James Logan, Matthew Quinn

LAN XI

Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, George Balderson, George Lavelle (wk), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey (c), Liam Hurt, Jack Morley

Match Details

KET vs LAN, Royal London Cup Match 19

Date and Time: 28th July, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham

Pitch Report

The Kent County Cricket Ground is a batting paradise and high scores are extremely common here. The average first innings score at this venue is 330 and bowlers need to be really disciplined. Pacers can expect good bounce and swing on the track.

Today’s KET vs LAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Although Oliver George-Robinson is yet to hit top form with the bat, he has been excellent behind the stumps and is a safe choice for the wicketkeeper position.

Batsmen

George Munsey has been absolutely brilliant in the first two matches and has scored 204 runs already. He fell four runs short of a century in the first match against Kent but scored 108 runs recently against Worcestershire.

Harry Finch has also been in top form with the bat. He recently scored 84 runs against Worcestershire.

All-rounders

Darren Stevens scored 23 runs and picked up a wicket for Kent in their latest match against Worcestershire. He also picked up a wicket in the first match.

Marcus O'Riordan could prove to be a quality all-rounder. He has picked up a wicket already and can score runs with the bat.

Bowlers

Danny Lamb has been magnificent for Lancashire. Not only has he picked up seven wickets in two matches, he has also scored 86 runs!

Liam Hurt has picked up four wickets in two matches already and is an excellent wicket-taker.

Top 5 best players to pick in KET vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Danny Lamb (LAN) – 340 points

George Munsey (KET) – 270 points

Harry Finch (KET) – 191 points

Liam Hurt (LAN) – 137 points

Tom Bailey (LAN) – 119 points

Important stats for KET vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Danny Lamb: 86 runs and 7 wickets

George Munsey: 204 runs

Harry Finch: 148 runs

Liam Hurt: 14 runs and 4 wickets

Tom Bailey: 45 runs and 2 wickets

KET vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today

KET vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver George-Robinson, George Munsey, Harry Finch, Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings, Darren Stevens, Marcus O’Riordan, Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Tom Bailey

Captain: Danny Lamb, Vice-Captain: George Munsey

KET vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver George-Robinson, George Munsey, Harry Finch, Keaton Jennings, Darren Stevens, Marcus O’Riordan, Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt, Tom Bailey, Matthew Quinn

Captain: Keaton Jennings, Vice-Captain: Liam Hurt

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava