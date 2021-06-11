KET vs MID Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 11th, 2021

Kent and Middlesex will lock horns at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Friday as a part of the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Kent started the season on an impressive note after steamrolling past Hampshire by 38 runs in their season opener. Batting first, Kent posted 176/6 in 20 overs courtesy of some brilliant knocks by the top-order batsmen.

In response, Hampshire could get only 139 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Kent will look to continue the fine run in the 2021 edition of the T20 Blast.

On the other hand, Middlesex had a forgettable outing in their season opener after they lost to Surrey by a big margin of 54 runs. Surrey posted a whopping total of 223/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Middlesex for to 169 for the loss of nine wickets. They will look to work on their mistakes and come up with a favourable result when they meet Sussex.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Kent and Middlesex.

#3 Paul Stirling

Somerset v Middlesex - T20 Blast

Paul Stirling has been consistent of late in the limited-overs format. He continued his international form in the T20 Blast as well, scoring a 28-ball 58-run knock in his team’s season opener.

The Middlesex opener’s knock was laced with five fours and four sixes. He steamrolled opposition bowlers during his stay in the first half of the innings. However, he will look to play some bigger innings going forward.

#2 Daniel Bell-Drummond

Essex Eagles v Kent Spitfires - T20 Blast 2020

Kent skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond is known for smacking bowlers out of the park right from the first over. He maintained a similar strategy in the first game as he smashed 42 runs from 23 balls.

His powerful knock helped the team win by 38 runs against Hampshire. With him taking captaincy responsibility, Drummond is expected to put value on his wicket and aim for longer innings. He will look to lead his side from the front and be a role mode for the youngsters in the team.

#1 Joe Denly

Surrey v Kent Spitfires - T20 Blast 2020 Quarter Final

Joe Denly opened both batting and bowling duties for Kent in the season opener against Hampshire. Though he wasn’t successful with the ball, he did a brilliant job with the willow.

Denly smacked the ball at a strike rate of 191 and opposition bowlers had no proper plan to contain him. With Denly getting a chance at bowling with the new ball, he will be an obvious choice for a multiplier in this game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee