KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 30, 2023

Kent and Sussex will square off in the 113th Vitality T20 Blast match of 2023 on June 30 at 11:00 pm IST at St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

Kent have been performing stunningly in the last six games of their T20 Blast campaign. They secured their sixth consecutive victory in the previous game against Middlesex, winning by a margin of 55 runs. With this, the Spitfires have climbed up to the fourth position in the points table, accumulating a total of 14 points.

On the other hand, Sussex has had a rather disappointing overall performance, with five wins and seven losses. However, they have shown signs of improvement in their recent games by winning three out of their last four matches, showing promising form in recent times.

Considering the upcoming KET vs SUS Dream11 prediction match, here are the top three players to consider for the captain or vice-captain.

Squads for KET vs SUS:

Kent

Sam Billings (c), Wes Agar, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Michael Hogan, Fred Klaassen, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Matt Quinn, Grant Stewart.

Sussex

Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Oliver Carter, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), James Coles, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Aristides Karvelas, Tymal Mills, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Dan Ibrahim, Nathan McAndrew.

#3 Grant Stewart (KET) - 8.5 credits

Hampshire v Kent Spitfires - Royal London Cup Semi Final

Grant Stewart has been a consistent wicket-taking bowler for Kent. With the exception of a match against Middlesex, he has managed to take at least one wicket in every game.

Currently, he holds the fourth position in the list of leading wicket-takers with a total of 20 wickets to his credit. While Stewart may have been a bit expensive in terms of conceding runs, his effectiveness in taking wickets has made him a potent force.

Considering his ability to consistently pick up wickets, Grant Stewart would be a prudent choice for the vice-captain position in your Dream11 team for the KET vs SUS Dream11 Team.

#2 Shadab Khan (SUS) - 9 credits

Sussex Sharks v Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Shadab Khan has emerged as a pivotal all-rounder for Sussex, making excellent contributions with both the bat and ball. Following his recovery from injury, he has showcased his skills in the last two games by smashing 115 runs as well as taking five wickets. With a total of 222 runs, including two half-centuries, and 11 wickets to his name, he has proven to be a valuable asset for the team.

Shadab’s ability to score runs at a brisk pace and also provide crucial breakthroughs with the ball makes him a wise choice as a captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 fantasy team for the KET vs SUS match.

#1 Daniel Bell-Drummond (KET) - 7.5 credits

Trent Rockets Men v London Spirit Men - The Hundred

Daniel Bell-Drummond has established himself as one of the standout performers in the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast, holding the position of the leading run-scorer. He has amassed an impressive total of 587 runs in the tournament so far.

Demonstrating his batting skills, Daniel has notched up five half-centuries and an exceptional century in the previous game. With an outstanding average of 58.70 and a strike rate of 149.74, he is unquestionably an excellent option for the captain or vice-captain roles in your KET vs SUS Dream11 team.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? Daniel Bell-Drummond Shadab Khan 0 votes