KF vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League T20, Match 6

Kandy Falcons (KF) will take on Jaffna Kings (JK) in the sixth match of the Lanka Premier League T20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday, December 10.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KF vs JK Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Kandy Falcons won both of their first two Lanka Premier League matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. Jaffna Kings, on the other hand, have also won as many as two Lanka Premier League matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the points table.

KF vs JK Match Details

The sixth match of the Lanka Premier League T20 will be played on December 10 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The match is set to take place at 07:30 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KF vs JK, Lanka Premier League T20, Match 6

Date and Time: 10 December, 2022, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

KF vs JK Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the spinners are also expected to get good purchase from the wicket.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 149 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 149

Average second-innings score: 121

KF vs JK Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Kandy Falcons: W-W

Jaffna Kings: W-W

KF vs JK probable playing 11s for today’s match

KF Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KF Probable Playing 11

Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (WK), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Zahoor Khan, Ashian Daniel.

JK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

JK Probable Playing 11

Thisara Perera (C), Avishka Fernando, Ashan Randika, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, James Fuller, Shoaib Malik, Mahesh Theekshana, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dunith Wellalage, Zaman Khan.

KF vs JK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Andre Fletcher (2 matches, 122 runs, Strike Rate: 150.61)

Fletcher is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his side in this upcoming match. He has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 150+ in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Pathum Nissanka (2 matches, 93 runs, Strike Rate: 150.00)

Nissanka has been in brilliant form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 93 runs at a strike rate of 150. He could also play a big knock on Saturday.

Top All-rounder pick

Carlos Brathwaite (2 matches, 24 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 141.47 and Economy Rate: 5.14)

Brathwaite can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball on Saturday. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.14 and also scored 24 runs in two games.

Top Bowler pick

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.50)

Viyaskanth is currently the highest wicket-taker for Jaffna Kings in this ongoing season with five wickets at an economy rate of 5.50.

KF vs JK match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Hasaranga is a quality player who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored eight runs while scalping five wickets in two matches.

Dhananjaya de Silva

De Silva is someone who can do well with both bat and ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 29 runs at a strike rate of 152.63 in his two outings.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KF vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Carlos Brathwaite: 24 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches

Andre Fletcher: 122 runs in 2 matches

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth: 5 wickets in 2 matches

Pathum Nissanka: 93 runs in 2 matches

Sadeera Samarawickrama: 62 runs in 1 match

KF vs JK match expert tips

Sadeera Samarawickrama

The wicket-keeper batter is currently the leading run-scorer for Jaffna Kings in this ongoing season with 62 runs at a strike rate of 150.90.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this KF vs JK match, click here!

KF vs JK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head-to-Head League

KF vs JK Dream11 Prediction - Lanka Premier League T20

KF vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher.

Batters: Thisara Perera, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka.

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Zahoor Khan, Dunith Wellalage, Mahesh Theekshana.

KF vs JK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

KF vs JK Dream11 Prediction - Lanka Premier League T20

KF vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka.

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Dhananjaya de Silva, James Fuller, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mahesh Theekshana.

Poll : 0 votes