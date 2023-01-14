KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy: Best fantasy team for Round 10

The tenth round of BBL games begins with the clash between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday (January 14). Round 9 was a five-fixture one that saw Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers play twice.

Naturally, it was a high-scoring round in Supercoach, and my team did fairly well. Hauls from Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Chris Lynn, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye and captain Matthew Short powered me to a total in excess of 1000 for the round. However, missing the first transfer deadline meant I had to deviate from my original transfer plan and take Nathan McSweeney out instead of Patrick Dooley.

We return to a four-fixture BBL round that sees all teams play only once in Round 10.

Deadline for Trade ahead of ADL-BNE: 10:30 am (IST), 03:30 pm (local), 05:00 am (GMT)

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next round of BBL.

BBL Round 10 Fixtures

Date Home Team Away Team Time (in IST) January 14, 2023 Adelaide Strikers (ADL) Brisbane Heat (BNE) 10:30 AM January 14, 2023 Melbourne Renegades (MLR) Melbourne Stars (MLS) 02:00 PM January 15, 2023 Hobart Hurricanes (HOB) Sydney Thunder (SYDT) 08:10 AM January 15, 2023 Sydney Sixers (SYD6) Perth Scorchers (PER) 01:45 PM

Team Suggested in Round 9 of BBL

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($166,800), Sam Harper (MLR) ($148,200)

Batters: Matthew Wade (HOB) ($145,800), Beau Webster (MLS) ($129,800), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($255,300), Chris Lynn (ADL) ($180,000), James Vince (SYD6) ($111,200), Cameron Bancroft (PER) ($144,700), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Patrick Dooley (HOB) ($142,100), Aaron Hardie (PER) ($150,000), Andrew Tye (PER) ($197,100), Nathan Ellis (HOB) ($122,100), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($42,300), Henry Thornton (ADL) ($142,000), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($51,800)

Captain: Matthew Short | Vice-Captain: Andrew Tye.

Round 9 Points: 1151

Total Points: 6880

Overall Rank: 6,751

Team Value: $2,176,700

Available Cash: $14,500

Trades

1) Josh Inglis (PER) ($166,800) - OUT | Michael Neser (BNE) ($158,700) - IN

2) Matthew Wade (HOB) ($145,800) - OUT | Liam Hatcher (MLS) ($115,600) - IN

3) Patrick Dooley (HOB) ($142,100) - OUT | Sean Abbott (SYD6) ($162,600) - IN

KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy Team for Round 9

Wicketkeepers: Cameron Bancroft (PER) ($144,700), Sam Harper (MLR) ($148,200)

Batters: Michael Neser (BNE) ($158,700), Beau Webster (MLS) ($129,800), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($255,300), Chris Lynn (ADL) ($180,000), James Vince (SYD6) ($111,200), Aaron Hardie (PER) ($150,000), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Sean Abbott (SYD6) ($162,600), Liam Hatcher (MLS) ($115,600), Andrew Tye (PER) ($197,100), Nathan Ellis (HOB) ($122,100), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($42,300), Henry Thornton (ADL) ($142,000), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($51,800).

This week's BBL transfers took a fair bit of tinkering and shuffling around, with Aaron Hardie moving up to become a batter and Cameron Bancroft taking up a wicket-keepers' slot. I'm not sure why I wanted to sell Josh Inglis, but I felt that the amount I had invested in him could be put to better use elsewhere.

Sean Abbott really impressed in the Sixers' last couple of games. and I wanted him back as soon as possible. While I wrote the Melbourne Stars players off as options for Round 9, Liam Hatcher's solid performances and affordable price make him an attractive pick.

I wanted a Brisbane Heat representative I could keep in the team for a longer period and Michael Neser fit the bill perfectly. As for the other two transfers out, with both Patrick Dooley and Matthew Wade getting benched in the Hurricanes' last game, they were an easy sell.

Matthew Short, Chris Lynn and Henry Thornton are the players I have from the in-form Adelaide Strikers side, and I will expect them to haul against the Brisbane Heat. I was also presented with a pleasant surprise by Ruwantha Kellapotha, my budget bowler who finally got some game time for the Melbourne Renegades.

The Sri Lankan picked up a couple of wickets and will be one of my emergency players for this week.

Captaincy Picks

Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Chris Lynn and Aaron Hardie are among the options I'm considering for captaincy.

Australian cricket isn't my forte, and I'm still learning. Feel free to engage in the comments section with any inputs, observations, and cricketing knowledge you possess.

