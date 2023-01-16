KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy: Best fantasy team for Round 11

The 11th round of fixtures of the Big Bash League (BBL) starts with the clash between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers on Monday (January 16). Round 10 was a decent one for me, with plenty of players hauling, including my vice-captain Sean Abbott. Nathan Ellis and Sam Harper picking up points.

Round 11 is another four-game one that will end with the fixture between Sydney Thunder and the Melbourne Renegades on Thursday (January 19). However, Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will play twice next week.

Deadline for Trade ahead of MLR-BNE: 01:45 pm (IST), 07:15 pm (local), 08:15 am (GMT)

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next round of BBL.

BBL Round 10 Fixtures

Date Home Team Away Team Time (in IST) January 16, 2023 Melbourne Stars Brisbane Heat (BNE) 01:45 PM January 17, 2023 Sydney Sixers (SYD6) Adelaide Strikers (ADL) 01:45 PM January 18, 2023 Perth Scorchers (PER) Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) 02:10 PM January 19, 2023 Sydney Thunder (SYDT) Melbourne Renegades (MLR) 01:45 PM

Team Suggested in Round 10 of BBL

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($162,400), Sam Harper (MLR) ($187,300)

Batters: Michael Neser (BNE) ($136,800), Beau Webster (MLS) ($141,200), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($251,300), Chris Lynn (ADL) ($167,200), James Vince (SYD6) ($111,200), Cameron Bancroft (PER) ($136,900), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Sean Abbott (SYD6) ($194,800), Liam Hatcher (MLS) ($139,000), Andrew Tye (PER) ($189,800), Nathan Ellis (HOB) ($141,200), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($48,700), Aaron Hardie (PER) ($140,900), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($64,300)

Captain: Matthew Short | Vice-Captain: Sean Abbott

Round 10 Points: 634

Total Points: 7514

Overall Rank: 5,830

Team Value: $2,260,500

Available Cash: $7,500

Trades

1) Chris Lynn (ADL) ($167,200) - OUT | Marnus Labuschagne (BNE) ($180,000) - IN

2) Sam Harper (MLR) ($187,300) - OUT | Joe Clarke (MLS) ($131,400) - IN

3) James Vince (SYD6) ($111,200) - OUT | James Bazley (BNE) ($157,500) - IN

KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy Team for Round 10

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($162,400), Joe Clarke (MLS) ($131,400)

Batters: Michael Neser (BNE) ($136,800), Beau Webster (MLS) ($141,200), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($251,300), Marnus Labuschagne (BNE) ($180,000), Aaron Hardie (PER) ($140,900), Cameron Bancroft (PER) ($136,900), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Sean Abbott (SYD6) ($194,800), Liam Hatcher (MLS) ($139,000), Andrew Tye (PER) ($189,800), Nathan Ellis (HOB) ($141,200), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($48,700), James Bazley (BNE) ($157,500), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($64,300)

I was pretty unsure of what to do with my trades for this round, as I have most of the players I want already in my team. With Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat doubling next round, I did want to get some players from both teams, but I already have four players from the Scorchers, and I don't want to overdo it.

I have, however, brought in two Brisbane Heat players - Marnus Labuschagne and James Bazley. While Bazley put in an excellent all-round shift in Brisbane's win over Adelaide Strikers, Labuschagne is a player who I really like watching, and I feel he could get plenty of runs in the next few games.

Sam Harper, meanwhile, is someone whose price rise has come a bit unexpectedly for me. I think his breakeven is too much for him to rise anymore, so I wanted to sell him before this week. However, I couldn't really find a suitable replacement and have decided to sell him for Melbourne Stars' Joe Clarke.

It was a disappointing output from my four Perth Scorchers' players in the last BBL game, and I'm hoping for a return to form from them in this one. However, I'm really happy that my vice-captain Sean Abbott continued his excellent run of form.

Captaincy Picks

I'm likely to stick with Matthew Short with my captain's armband. However, a punt on Sean Abbott or Labuschagne is tempting.

Australian cricket isn't my forte, and I'm still learning. Feel free to engage in the comments section with any inputs, observations, and cricketing knowledge you possess.

