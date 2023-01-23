KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy: Best fantasy team for Round 13

The final four group-stage fixtures of the Big Bash League 22/23 will begin with the Hobart Hurricanes-Sydney Sixers clash on Monday (January 23). It's also the 13th and final round of this edition of the KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy since the playoffs won't be included in the game.

With both the Brisbane Heat and the Perth Scorchers playing twice in Round 12, it was a fairly high-scoring one. While my captain and vice-captain choices didn't exactly return scores as high as expected, the presence of nine doublers in the starting XI helped to a good score.

In the final round, the Hobart Hurricanes will play twice while the Perth Scorchers blank.

Deadline for Trade ahead of HOB-SYD6: 01:45 pm (IST), 07:15 pm (local), 08:15 am (GMT)

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next round of BBL.

BBL Round 13 Fixtures

Date Home Team Away Team Time (in IST) January 23, 2023 Hobart Hurricanes (HOB) Sydney Sixers (SYD6) 01:45 pm January 24, 2023 Melbourne Renegades (MLR) Adelaide Strikers (ADL) 01:45 pm January 25, 2023 Hobart Hurricanes (HOB) Brisbane Heat (BNE) 08:10 am January 25, 2023 Melbourne Stars (MLS) Sydney Thunder (SYDT) 01:45 pm

Team Suggested in Round 12 of BBL

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($169,300), Joe Clarke (MLS) ($138,500)

Batters: Michael Neser (BNE) ($159,100), Matt Renshaw (BNE) ($150,300), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($235,500), Matthew Wade (HOB) ($108,700), Marnus Labuschagne (BNE) ($130,400), Cameron Bancroft (PER) ($132,700), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Sean Abbott (SYD6) ($214,900), Lance Morris (PER) ($143,100), Andrew Tye (PER) ($175,100), Nathan Ellis (HOB) ($165,400), Aaron Hardie (PER) ($150,200), James Bazley (BNE) ($155,800), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($64,300).

Captain: Aaron Hardie | Vice-Captain: Andrew Tye

Round 12 Points: 1053

Total Points: 9382

Overall Rank: 3,577

Team Value: $2,351,000

Available Cash: $40,700

Trades

1) Lance Morris (PER) ($143,100) - OUT | Riley Meredith (HOB) ($142,300) - IN

2) Andrew Tye (PER) ($175,100) - OUT | Tim David (HOB) ($166,900) - IN

3) Josh Inglis (PER) ($169,300) - OUT | Caleb Jewell (HOB) ($141,800) - IN

4) Aaron Hardie (PER) ($150,200) - OUT | Faheem Ashraf (HOB) ($122,800) - IN

KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy Team for Round 13

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade (HOB) ($108,700), Joe Clarke (MLS) ($138,500)

Batters: Caleb Jewell (HOB) ($141,800), Matt Renshaw (BNE) ($150,300), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($235,500), Tim David (HOB) ($166,900), Marnus Labuschagne (BNE) ($130,400), Cameron Bancroft (PER) ($132,700), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Sean Abbott (SYD6) ($214,900), Michael Neser (BNE) ($159,100), Riley Meredith (HOB) ($142,300), Nathan Ellis (HOB) ($165,400), Faheem Ashraf (HOB) ($122,800), James Bazley (BNE) ($155,800), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($64,300).

Ahead of Round 13 which is the last of the group stage, I have used the transfer boost to allow me to make one extra transfer. All four of my transfers see players from the Hobart Hurricanes come in since they play twice in this round. The Perth Scorchers will be blanking in this round, and as a result, I've removed the most expensive players from the Scorchers who were present in my team.

I already brought in Matthew Wade from the Hurricanes last week with Round 13 in mind. Joining him will be the in-form Tim David, Riley Meredith, Faheem Ashraf, and Caleb Jewell. Nathan Ellis has been a constant presence in my team for quite a while now, and he's also one of my captaincy candidates for this Round.

The Hurricanes haven't been at their best this season, but they're a win away from moving into the playoffs spots. Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, and James Bazley are the other notable names without a double in my starting XI for Round 13.

Captaincy Picks

As mentioned earlier, Nathan Ellis is one of my top choices for the captaincy. However, the destructive Tim David and Caleb Jewell also catch my eye.

Australian cricket isn't my forte, and I'm still learning. Feel free to engage in the comments section with any inputs, observations, and cricketing knowledge you possess.

