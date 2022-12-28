KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy: Best fantasy team for Round 5

The fifth round of fixtures in the Big Bash League (BBL) begins on Wednesday, December 28, with a clash between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Renegades. The Sydney Cricket Ground will host this contest.

This comes after an exciting Round 4 that saw some thrilling games and excellent results.

My team performed very well in Round 4 of the BBL, with my captain Andre Russell and vice-captain Matthew Short both delivering some points. However, it was Andrew Tye, Beau Webster, and Alex Hales who were the real game-changers, with all three players picking up hauls greater than 85 points.

Only four fixtures will take place in Round 5. The Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades will play twice, while the Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers will not be in action.

So, make your trades for Round 5 of the ongoing BBL season accordingly.

Deadline for Trade ahead of SYD6-MLR: 01:45 pm (IST), 07:15 pm (local), and 08:15 am (GMT)

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next round.

BBL Round 5 Fixtures

Date Home Team Away Team Time(In IST) December 28, 2022 Sydney Sixers (SYD6) Melbourne Renegades (MLR) 01:45 PM December 29, 2022 Brisbane Heat (BNE) Sydney Thunder (SYDT) 10:00 AM December 29, 2022 Perth Scorchers (PER) Melbourne Stars (MLS) 01:30 PM December 30, 2022 Melbourne Renegades (MLR) Sydney Sixers (SYD6) 01:00 PM

Team Suggested in Round 4

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($166,200), Sam Harper (MLR) ($83,000).

Batters: Matthew Short (ADL) ($254,500), Beau Webster (MLS) (BAT) ($149,000), Joe Clarke (MLS) (BAT/WK) ($175,000), Hayden Kerr (SYD6) ($180,300), James Vince (SYD6) ($76,200), Alex Hales (SYDT) ($136,900), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500).

Bowlers: Andre Russell (MLR) ($158,900), Nathan Coulter-Nile (MLS) ($146,100), Andrew Tye (PER) ($170,100), Joel Paris (HOB) ($66,700), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($76,700), Patrick Dooley (HOB) ($162,400), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($42,000).

Captain: Andre Russell | Vice-Captain: Matthew Short.

Round 4 Points: 757.

Total Points: 3290.

Overall Rank: 7,528.

Team Value: $2,091,400.

Available Cash: $6,500.

Trades

1) Matthew Short (ADL) ($254,500) - OUT | Sean Abbott (SY6) ($168,000) - IN.

2) Joel Paris (HOB) ($66,700) - OUT | Akeal Hosein (MLR) ($207,600) - IN.

3) Nathan Coulter-Nile (MLS) ($146,100) - OUT | David Moody (MLR) ($82,900) - IN.

KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy Team for Round 5

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($166,200), Sam Harper (MLR) ($83,000).

Batters: Andre Russell (MLR) ($158,900), Beau Webster (MLS) ($149,000), Joe Clarke (MLS) (BAT/WK) ($175,000), Hayden Kerr (SYD6) ($180,300), James Vince (SYD6) ($76,200), Alex Hales (SYDT) ($136,900), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: David Moody (MLR) ($82,900), Sean Abbott (SY6) ($168,000), Andrew Tye (PER) ($170,100), Akeal Hosein (MLR) ($207,600), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($76,700), Patrick Dooley (HOB) ($162,400), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($42,000).

After a good reversal of fortunes in the previous round of the BBL, I'm looking to make the most of the double fixtures for the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Renegades. My trades involved a fair bit of tinkering, with Andre Russell moving into a batting position to allow me to bring in three bowlers for this round.

The in-form Akeal Hosein and David Moody are my transfers from the Melbourne Renegades, while Sean Abbott is my pick from the Sydney Sixers. I have something of a benching headache between existing players on my team, but have tried to select the best team possible.

With both James Vince and Sam Harper doubling this week but not in great form, I need to decide if I'll play them. I either need to hope for them to deliver in one of the two games or stick with the in-form Josh Inglis or Alex Hales.

Both the Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers will be blanking this week, so I have taken out the highly successful Matthew Short. It will be hard to get him back, but that's something I'll proactively look to do ahead of Round 6 of the BBL. Joel Paris and the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile are the other transfers out.

It's unclear who my emergency players will be at this moment.

Captaincy Picks

Hayden Kerr, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein and Sean Abbott are the potential captaincy options this week, with the Sixers and the Renegades playing twice. While Hayden Kerr is currently my first-choice captaincy pick, I am tempted by Hosein and Russell too.

Australian cricket isn't my forte, and I'm still learning. Feel free to engage in the comments section with any inputs, observations and cricketing knowledge you possess.

