KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy: Best fantasy team for Round 6

The sixth round of fixtures of the KFC Big Bash League 22/23 begins with a clash between the Sydney Thunder and the Hobart Hurricanes at the Lavington Sports Oval in Albury on Saturday, December 31.

Round 5 was a decent one, with both the Melbourne Renegades and the Sydney Sixers playing twice. Despite not owning the highest scorers from either side, I had a decent week after captaining Hayden Kerr and vice-captaining Akeal Hosein.

Also, with Andre Russell not on the team anymore for the Renegades, I had to improvise on my originally planned transfers, bringing in Daniel Sams, Akeal Hosein, and Sean Abbott for Russell, Short, and Coulter-Nile.

With all the teams playing only once for the next two rounds, there's likely to be more variance and differential elements between teams. Whatever your team is, ensure you're set for the first lockout ahead of the match between the Sydney Thunder and the Hobart Hurricanes.

Deadline for Trade ahead of SYDT-HOB: 10:00 am (IST), 03:30 pm (local), and 04:30 am (GMT)

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next round of BBL.

BBL Round 6 Fixtures

Date Home Team Away Team Time(In IST) December 31, 2022 Sydney Thunder (SYDT) Hobart Hurricanes (HOB) 10:00 AM December 31, 2022 Adelaide Strikers (ADL) Melbourne Stars (MLS) 01:30 PM January 1, 2023 Melbourne Renegades (MLR) Perth Scorchers (PER) 08:10 AM January 1, 2023 Brisbane Heat (BNE) Sydney Sixers (SYD6) 01:45 PM

Team Suggested in Round 5 of BBL

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($181,500), Sam Harper (MLR) ($83,000).

Batters: Daniel Sams (SYDT) ($189,800), Beau Webster (MLS) ($166,200), Joe Clarke (MLS) (BAT) ($159,300), Hayden Kerr (SYD6) ($181,700), James Vince (SYD6) ($87,300), Alex Hales (SYDT) ($149,300), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Joel Paris (HOB) ($66,700), Akeal Hosein (MLR) ($204,600), Andrew Tye (PER) ($174,600), Sean Abbott (SY6) ($165,500), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($59,200), Patrick Dooley (HOB) ($162,400), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($42,000).

Captain: Hayden Kerr | Vice-Captain: Akeal Hosein.

Round 5 Points: 802.

Total Points: 4092.

Overall Rank: 7,835.

Team Value: $2,120,600.

Available Cash: $12,100.

Trades

1) Joe Clarke (MLS) (BAT) ($159,300) - OUT | Matthew Short (ADL) ($254,500) - IN.

2) Sean Abbott (SY6) ($165,500) - OUT | Peter Siddle (ADL) ($89,100) - IN.

3) Akeal Hosein (MLR) ($204,600) - OUT | Shadab Khan (HOB) ($168,200) - IN.

KFC Supercoach BBL Fantasy Team for Round 6

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (PER) ($181,500), Sam Harper (MLR) ($83,000).

Batters: Daniel Sams (SYDT) ($189,800), Beau Webster (MLS) ($166,200), Matthew Short (ADL) (BAT) ($254,400), Hayden Kerr (SYD6) ($181,700), James Vince (SYD6) ($87,300), Alex Hales (SYDT) ($149,300), Jake Weatherald (ADL) ($47,500)

Bowlers: Joel Paris (HOB) ($66,700), Shadab Khan (HOB) ($168,200), Andrew Tye (PER) ($174,600), Peter Siddle (ADL) ($89,100), Mitchell Swepson (BHE) ($59,200), Patrick Dooley (HOB) ($162,400), Ruwantha Kellapotha ($42,000).

Despite a slight rank drop in the last round, my season remains on track. I honestly expected to do worse than I did, considering I missed out on hauls from Will Sutherland and Jhye Richardson. However, I'm relieved I brought Daniel Sams back into the team, as I can't really do without him.

This round, with all the teams playing only once, there isn't that much of a special focus on a specific player. I'll now take you through my thought process when making my transfers.

Matthew Short has been one of the best players of the season, impressing with both the bat and the ball. While his price is unlikely to rise even further, I know I can count on him to consistently deliver the points.

I've also added Peter Siddle to my team as a bowling option from the Adelaide Strikers. The Strikers' captain has had a disappointing start to the BBL season, but at a bargain price, I can take a punt on him.

Finally, Shadab Khan, a player I desperately wanted on my team.I can't believe I haven't picked him yet, but a spin-bowling all-rounder who bats regularly is my ideal Fantasy Cricket player.

Daniel Sams, Hayden Kerr, Josh Inglis, and Andrew Tye are the other notable names on my team for Round 6 of BBL. James Vince, Sam Harper, and Joel Paris are likely to be my emergency players for this round. While I want to take Mitchell Swepson out, I keep prioritizing other transfers out. I'm hoping the leg-spinner can deliver some points in this round of the BBL.

Captaincy Picks

There are plenty of viable picks I can consider for captaincy this week of BBL, but Daniel Sams, Shadab Khan, and Matthew Short are at the top of my list.

Australian cricket isn't my forte, and I'm still learning. Feel free to engage in the comments section with any inputs, observations and cricketing knowledge you possess.

Poll : 0 votes